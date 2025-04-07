Kim Kardashian Asks if Kids Are ‘Scared’ of Tristan Thompson’s Disabled …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kim Kardashian tackled a very sensitive subject with her family.

On The Kardashians, Khloe threw a birthday bash for Tristan’s brother, Amari.

While Khloe seeks to hide her children from reality in some ways, she and Kim both agree that they want their kids to know Amari — and others who are not like him.

In a delicate parenting moment, Kim did ask her kids if she felt “a little bit scared” attending her cousins’ 18-year-old uncle’s birthday.

On ‘The Kardashians’ Season 6, Episode 9, Khloe Kardashian threw a party for Amari Thompson. He turned 18! (Image Credit: Hulu)

Khloe Kardashian threw a birthday party for Amari Thompson

During the most recent episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, the titular Kardashians celebrated a birthday.

Despite some birthday discourse earlier this season, Khloe threw the party. It was not for one of her famous sisters.

Instead, the birthday party was for Tristan Thompson’s brother. Amari, who has Lennox-Gaustaut syndrome, has come up before on the show.

While celebrating his younger brother’s 18th birthday, Tristan Thompson sits on the sofa. (Image Credit: Hulu)

On the Thursday, April 3 episode, Khloe commented about how small children do not always know how to react to someone with disabilities.

“My kids are much more exposed to Amari than some of the other kids,” the mother of two acknowledged. “So True is more concerned than frightened of Amari.”

Khloe very accurately added: “But I do think it is important for our kids — and everyone’s kids — to be exposed to all different types of people.”

Tristan Thompson leans over to give a kiss to his younger brother, Amari Thompson. (Image Credit: Hulu)

This is where Kim Kardashian weighed in

Kim Kardashian, whose children are a little older, chimed in: “I love our kids growing up around him and helping him.”

She continued, noting: “They have lots of questions and at times they might not be the most comfortable.”

Kim emphasized: “But I think it is so important that they play with him and they really get to know him.”

On ‘The Kardashians,’ Khloe Kardashian discusses the birthday bash that she’s throwing for her children’s uncle. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Later, Kim directly asked 6-year-old daughter Chicago if she and her friends felt “a little bit scared.”

She then stressed: “But it is OK if you are.”

Most 6-year-olds do not attend 18th birthday parties for people to whom they are related. However, the party went on without any apparent incident — until Amari’s brief seizure.

Kris Jenner seemed the most distressed by that.

During ‘The Kardashians’ Season 6, Episode 9, the show explained without showing that Amari Thompson had experienced a seizure during his birthday celebration. This is extremely common among those with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. (Image Credit: Hulu)

What is LGS like?

Lennox-Gastaut syndrome is a rare but severe epilepsy disorder that manifests during childhood. While about 95% of those with LGS survive into adulthood, the condition has numerous associations — including cognitive impairment, brain malformations, and even tumors.

Many with LGS suffer seizures almost daily. This is part of Amari’s life.

Tristan Thompson stepped up to care for his brother after his mother, Andrea, passed away in January 2023.