Clem Burke Cause of Death: Blondie Drummer Passes Away at 70

Clem Burke, the drummer best known for his work with the seminal rock band Blondie, has passed away.

He was 70 years old.

News of Burke’s passing comes to us courtesy of a statement from the band.

Musician Clem Burke attends “Blondie Panel at SXSW” on March 12, 2014 in Austin, Texas, for the documentary Blondie’s New York, premiering on Smithsonian Channel. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Smithsonian)

Clem Burke’s cause of death revealed

“It is with profound sadness that we relay news of the passing of our beloved friend and bandmate Clem Burke following a private battle with cancer,” reps for Blondie wrote.

“Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie. His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable,” the statement continued.

“Beyond his musicianship, Clem was a source of inspiration both on and off the stage. His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and rock solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Clem Burke, singer/songwriter Debbie Harry and director Rob Roth attend “Blondie: Vivir En La Habana” during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at The Battery on June 16, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images)

An epic career behind the kit

Burke joined Blondie in 1975 and appeared on all of the band’s albums.

When they went their separate ways in 1982, he went on to become one of the industry’s most in-demand session drummers.

“A self-proclaimed ‘Rock & Roll survivalist,’ he played and collaborated with numerous iconic artists, including Eurythmics, Ramones, Bob Dylan, Bob Geldof, Iggy Pop, Joan Jett, Chequered Past, The Fleshtones, The Romantics, Dramarama, The Adult Net, The Split Squad, The International Swingers, L.A.M.F., Empty Hearts, Slinky Vagabond, and even the Go-Go’s,” the band wrote in today’s statement.

Musician Clem Burke attends “Blondie: Vivir En La Habana” during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at The Battery on June 16, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images)

“His influence and contributions have spanned decades and genres, leaving an indelible mark on every project he was a part of.”

Much more than just a drummer, Burke was involved in all aspects of Blondie’s music and aesthetic as the band made history with songs like “One Way or Another,” “Heart of Glass,” and “Call Me.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to Clem’s family, friends, and fans around the world. His legacy will live on through the tremendous amount of music he created and the countless lives he touched,” today’s statement concluded.

“As we navigate this profound loss, we ask for privacy during this difficult time. Godspeed, Dr. Burke.”

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.