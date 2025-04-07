Amber & Matt Barnett: ‘Love Is Blind’ Stars Welcome First Child!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have joyous news to report from the world of Love Is Blind!

Matt and Amber Barnett — who met and married during the show’s first season — have welcomed their first child!

The couple shared the news with fans in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Amber Pike and Matt Barnett attends Netflix’s Love is Blind VIP viewing party at City Winery on February 27, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Netflix)

Amber and Matt welcome a bouncing baby girl

“Baby Barnett has arrived and is more perfect than anything I could’ve dreamed,” Amber wrote in the caption.

“If you hadn’t guessed yet Baby B is a She and I literally still can’t believe the hospital let us take her home and that she is actually ours.”

Amber went on to reveal that she’s overjoyed with her new role in life, a feeling she clearly shares with Matt.

Amber Barnett and Matt Barnett attend the Cirque du Soleil Presents The Atlanta Premiere of KURIOS Cabinet of Curiosity at Atlantic Station on October 06, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Cirque du Soleil)

“It may be the hormones but @barnettisblind and our baby girl have my heart so full I can hardly function, I hope this feeling never goes away.

Naturally, Amber’s post quickly attracted thousands of congratulatory comments, some of them from fellow Love Is Blind alums.

“We can’t wait to meet her!!!” wrote fellow Season 1 star Cameron Hamilton, referring to himself and wife Lauren Speed-Hamilton.

“How exciting!! congratulations,” Amy Tiffany of LiB Season 6 remarked.

Amber Barnett and Matt Barnett attend a VIP Screening of Paramount Pictures’ “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” at Regal Atlantic Station on May 31, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Amber first revealed the news of her pregnancy during an episode of Cameron and Lauren’s podcast back in October.

“I sent myself back to school because I felt like we were in a place where I could do that, like, I had the support and I was mentally there,” she said at the time, adding:

“Then, over summer break, he just went and knocked me up.”

Amber and Matt have yet to share their daughter’s name or any photos, but we’re sure they’ll reveal that information when they feel ready.

For now, it sounds like the family of three is making the most of their new life.

Our sincere congratulations go out to the Barnetts.