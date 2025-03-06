Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Let Daughter True Believe They’re Married

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are not married. They have never been married.

But their daughter, True Thompson, does not know that.

So much of Khloe’s life seems to involve putting on a show for her kids, including taking them to games to watch her cheating ex play.

According to Khloe, she’s doing True a favor by allowing her to believe that her parents are married.

True believes that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are married

True Thompson is six years old. She was six when Season 6, Episode 5 of The Kardashians filmed last year, and she’ll still be six until she turns 7 early in April.

But, as Khloe revealed to bestie Malika Haqq on Thursday’s episode, “True thinks me and Tristan are married.”

Thankfully, they are not married. That’s one bullet that Khloe dodged, even if other metaphorical bullets absolutely nailed her during that years-spanning, humiliating relationship.

“It is the right thing to do, in my opinion,” Khloe Kardashian says — though it’s unclear at first whether she’s speaking of lying about Tristan to True Thompson or marrying.

It is difficult to say which is more controversial: deceiving your 6-year-old about your relationship with her father, or advocating for marriage as somehow a moral choice rather than a personal one.

“Get married, have kids,” Khloe continues. “That’s what I want to teach her.”

Khloe Kardashian doesn’t want True to see her manner with Tristan Thompson as an example

“True thinks that me and Tristan are married,” Khloe reiterates to the confessional camera.

“The only thing that bothers me about that would be … I don’t want True going through life thinking this is what a marriage is,” she then expressed.

“That … oh you’re married to someone, and they don’t live with you,” Khloe described. “And you never have to kiss them. Or, you don’t sleep in the same bed together.”

“I would love my kids to see me have a husband one day,” Khloe Kardashian said — thankfully not referring to cheating ex Tristan Thompson.

“And I would love them to see love and affection and romance,” she added wistfully.

“I do want them to have that,” Khloe expressed.

‘I believe that you do things for your kids’

“When she’s older, I can explain,” Khloe Kardashian promised, vowing to tell True that she and Tristan Thompson are not and have never been married.

“I believe that you do things for your kids,” she claimed. In this case, referring to hiding the truth from True, who could certainly understand this simple concept as a bright young 6-year-old.

“Because kids should not be involved in adult problems,” Khloe offered as an explanation.

Keeping kids out of problems between their parents applies to, like, exes who hate each other both showing up to school events or birthday parties without causing a problem. It almost never means deceiving them about something as fundamental as their family structure.

True is six years old. That is more than old enough for almost any child to easily grasp marriage and other relationships. Many children have already watched their parents divorce and remarry by this age.

This is Khloe’s hangup. It always has been. She wants a specific type of “picture-perfect” family, but she doesn’t have it. And so she projects this onto her children. Hopefully she’s at least told True the truth in the many months since this episode filmed.