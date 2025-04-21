Hailey Bieber Posts Sweet Baby Pics Amidst Justin’s Coachella Partying

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Hailey Bieber is marveling at the difference that one year can make. She’s a mom!

Even as her famous husband continues to worry his own fans with an apparent downward spiral, she’s sticking to the positive.

And it doesn’t get much more positive than being a mother to her precious baby.

Hailey is showing how much things have changed for her family in just one year. And a precious pic of little Jack!

Hailey Bieber is holding baby Jack!

On Sunday, April 20, Hailey Bieber took to Instagram to share her journey over the previous year.

Hailey, a Christian, celebrated Easter on that date. And, in 2024, she celebrated the same holiday on March 31.

“This Easter vs. Last Easter hehe,” she captioned her photos, including a pair of bunny emojis.

The new photo shows Hailey standing and holding her son, Jack Blues Bieber.

She has both arms wrapped around her 8-month-old as he snuggles up to her.

A second photo shows him lying on his back.

Clearly, Hailey saw fit to dress him up in clothes with a bunny motif to mark the occasion.

Rewind just one year (and some change) …

Hailey hides Jack’s face in both photos.

But there is a third photo.

The third snap is a selfie that Hailey seemingly snapped over one year ago.

That outfit shows Hailey cradling her baby bump. Her family and life have radically transformed over the past year!

Earlier this month, Hailey and Justin spent some time together at Coachella.

It helps that they have a home in La Quinta, which is only 20 minutes from Indio, where the annual music festival takes place.

As such, the married parents are able to balance fun with their responsibilities.

(Well, that and tremendous wealth that affords them unlimited childcare)

The Biebers are giving off very different vibes these days

Hailey is not giving fans any cause for alarm. At worst, people worry about the state of her marriage, but not about her health or mental well-being or emotional stability.

Justin … is another story. Between his Coachella partying and his public meltdown just ahead of the festival, he isn’t exactly debunking the months of worrisome reports and social media red flags.

Maybe Hailey is deliberately putting some distance between herself and her husband at this time. But maybe she’s just posting cute pics of her holding her 8-month old.

It doesn’t have to be that deep, right?