Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Could Lose Custody of Kids, Dr. Phil Warns

Reading Time: 3 minutes

There was a time when Kanye West’s tirades were more funny than disturbing.

Those days are long gone, of course, and Kanye’s current meltdown is revealing the severity of his bigotry and mental illness.

The situation has certainly complicated the life of anyone with ties to Kanye, especially his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who has four kids with the disgraced rapper.

Kanye West attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Kanye’s behavior raises custody questions

In recent weeks, Kim and Kanye have clashed publicly about his behavior toward their children, particularly his decision to collaborate with daughter North on a song featuring vocals from accused sex offender Diddy.

Kanye not only shared screenshots of angry text messages he received from Kim, he also accused the entire Kardashian family of sex trafficking.

Now, Dr. Phil has become the latest celebrity to caution Kim that she needs to take action before it’s too late.

Otherwise, Phil warns, Kim’s kids could wind up in foster care.

Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West attend the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at MOMA on November 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

“If you need an emergency intervention, then you get an emergency intervention,” he said on TMZ’s “2 Angry Men” podcast Wednesday. “What we don’t want is for these children to wind up in foster care because that system is broken.”

Phil explained that in a case this extreme, Kim and Kanye’s billions of dollars might not be enough to protect their family against government intervention.

“If you think, ‘Well, with this kind of money, they’re not gonna wind up in foster care,’ well, that’s wrong,” he said.

“If the [Department of Children and Families] gets involved and thinks one parent isn’t reacting while the other is unstable, they will take them,” the TV personality and self-help guru shared.

Kim Kardashian and husband US rapper Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 92nd Oscars at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 9, 2020. (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

“Now, they’re likely to place them with family members rather than strangers, but you don’t want these children left hanging out to dry.”

Kim is in a difficult position

Obviously, Kim has some very difficult decisions to make.

We’re sure she’s very wary of what might happen if she antagonizes Kanye in his current state.

Kim Kardashian attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

But at the same time, if she does nothing, his actions and comments could prompt an investigation.

Ideally, someone who’s currently close to Kanye would intervene, take his phone away, and encourage him to check into a treatment facility.

But it seems that he’s pushed just about everyone away, including his wife, Bianca Censori.

Kanye has been behaving erratically for years now, but these days the stakes are higher than ever. And his kids are old enough to understand how frightening the situation is.