Justin Bieber Pleads with Paparazzi: Leave Me Alone!

Justin Bieber is really going through it right now.

But at least the singer is mostly being honest and up-front about it.

On Thursday nights he singer relied against the “culture” that is “treating [him] like ass” in a lengthy and passionate Instagram Story message.

The artist did so after a public confrontation with the paparazzi.

As Bieber waited for his car yesterday, he took a video of photographs all around him, appearing to repeatedly say behind the camera, “Look at these guys, man!” as numerous flashes went off.

“Guys, can you back up please?” one person said in the footage, before a photographer seemed to question, “You’re filming me?”

“This has to stop,” Bieber wrote in the post’s caption.

Over the past several weeks, observers have grown more and more concerned about the state of Justin Bieber’s mental health.

He appeared to be smoking marijuana in a recent video from Coachella.

He snapped at a different photographer.

Speculation continues to swirl around Bieber’s drug use and also his marriage, as many outlets claim he and wife Hailey are on the verge of a divorce.

“Justin is having fun, vibing out and yes, he smokes weed like everyone else. But everything he does is being weaponized against him,” a source told People Magazine this month.

As for his relationship, though?

“Hailey is not on the verge of wanting a divorce or leaving him. It’s just completely untrue,” a second insider has told People, adding of the model:

“If anything she’s sad about how hard everyone is being on him now that he finally is coming back out of his shell.”

Back to his latest Instagram Story:

“Honestly if I was [you] it would be hard not to be jealous if I saw me and Hailey [Bieber] going so brazzzzyy,” the 31-year old told followers.

“It’s really up for us and that’s understandable why people can’t stand it,” he continued. “I don’t blame ’em. Hailey and I are the Jones’s that are impossible to keep up with.”

The musician, who has been married to his spouse since 2018, noted that he doesn’t feel any “better than” the “mean and hurtful” people spreading “gossip and lies” about him.

“When I’m really honest, I can be mean and hurtful too,” Justin went on. “There’s other s–t I do I’m not proud of.”

This new upload comes on the heels of Bieber going on a tirade against the paparazzi at a Los Angeles coffee shop earlier this month, calling them money-hungry.

In general, Hailey is concerned. But is also in love and loyal.

“She’s been in tears about his behavior lately,” People Magazine writes of Hailey. “Things have gotten bad quickly. She’s genuinely scared something bad is going to happen to Justin.”