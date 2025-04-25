Sophie Turner & Peregrine Pearson: Is It Over?

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Sophie Turner is dropping a hefty breakup hint.

In early 2024, the beloved actress debuted her new boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson.

Compared to her erstwhile marriage, this relationship was much more low-key.

And so, too, is this major indicator that it’s over.

Sophie Turner attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 10, 2025. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Did Sophie Turner split with Peregrine Pearson?

Sophie Turner is no longer following aristocratic boyfriend Peregrine Pearson on Instagram.

Fans picked up on it. Various entertainment news outlets double-checked and confirmed.

There are a few ways that this can happen, including Meta glitches.

But the simplest, most obvious explanation would be if Turner clicked “unfollow.”

Turner and Pearson have been dating for almost two years.

The two first connected in the wake of her divorce from Joe Jonas.

Fans were happy to see her move on.

But many were surprised that the rebound romance lasted this long.

Sophie Turner attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton)

Is there another hint?

Additionally, Turner’s recent Story post appears to be a deeply cryptic hint.

She recently wrote “tutto passa.” This Italian phrase more or less amounts to “everything passes.”

That could be about everything, including a bad day. It could also be about a breakup, or about an incident that brought on a breakup.

That said, there’s what some might consider to be a “hint” in the other direction: there are still photos of Pearson on Turner’s Instagram page.

Not everyone does a social media purge of an ex’s pics after a breakup. Some simply consider the ex to be a part of their life, and keep the photos up.

Obviously, this can depend upon how the breakup went.

After all, some exes still follow each other on social media.

Sophie Turner attends the LVMH Prize Cocktail as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 02, 2023. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

When she’s ready to tell the world, she will

Whatever is going on here, if Sophie Turner wanted everyone to know for sure, she’d make an announcement.

As it is, signs point to a breakup. But hey, we don’t know.

This could be a rough patch that leads to a reconciliation. We might never know.

People don’t really know or think much about Pearson. But we all want what’s best for Turner.