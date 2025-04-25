Adrian Peterson Arrested For DWI Following Minnesota Vikings’ Draft Party

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Thursday night’s NFL draft was a life-changing event for the dozens of top prospects who received the honor of being selected (better luck tonight, Shedeur Sanders!).

But for one retired legend, the evening might have been life-altering in a much less wholesome way.

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was arrested for DWI while driving home from the team’s draft party.

Peterson was a featured guest at U.S. Bank Stadium earlier in the evening, and apparently, he stuck around for quite a while after the draft came to an end — he was pulled over at 3:20 am.

Adrian Peterson’s latest brush with the law

According to the New York Post, Peterson is accused of going 83 in a 55 mph zone. The details of his alleged intoxication are unclear at this time.

The outlet adds that Peterson was booked at 5:16 a.m. and took a mug shot at the county jail.

Peterson’s bail was set at $4,000, and his court date is set for May 9.

The 40-year-old football legend is being charged with a misdemeanor, and in most cases, that would mean that he won’t be facing jail time.

But Peterson has a long history of run-ins with the law.

A long history of controversy

In 2014, he avoided jail time by striking a plea deal in an alleged child abuse case.

In 2022, Peterson was arrested after being removed from a plane following an alleged domestic violence incident with his wife.

The charges were later dropped, and Ashley Peterson explained that the incident was a verbal altercation that never turned violent.

Peterson was suspended by the NFL in response to the child abuse charges, and he’s been at the center of several other controversies over the years.

In 2024, personal assets were forcibly seized from Peterson’s property following allegations that he had failed to pay back an owed $8.3 million to DeAngelo Vehicle Sales LLC (per the New York Post).

For the most part, Peterson has been able to avoid major consequences for his alleged acts of misconduct.

But members of his inner circle are likely well aware that his luck is bound to run out eventually.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.