Justin Bieber’s Assistant Quits Amid Concerns About Singer’s Drug Use

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Justin Bieber has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent weeks.

Bieber’s alleged drug use and mental health issues have generated enormous concern among fans.

And the latest developments in the troubled singer’s life are sure to add to that anxiety.

Earlier today, we reported on a photo that appeared to show Justin smoking a bong in public.

Singer Justin Bieber takes part in the draft during 2024 NHL All-Star Thursday at Scotiabank Arena on February 01, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The pic came on the heels of a video in which Justin seemed to be smoking a blunt.

Justin’s recent history of troubling behavior

Obviously, the pop star doesn’t seem to be terribly concerned about hiding his weed-smoking habit, and on its own, that probably wouldn’t be a very big deal.

But Justin has a long and well-documented history of addiction. And throughout 2025, his erratic behavior and disheveled appearance have sparked fears that his substance abuse has once again spiraled out of control.

Now, there’s another red flag, as Page Six is reporting that Justin’s longtime personal assistant, Mateo Caldas, has parted ways with the singer.

Justin Bieber visits the Wonderbrett dispensary on July 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Officially, Mateo quit his job in order to focus on his acting career.

But as many have pointed out, the news comes on the heels of an interesting statement from Justin’s reps.

The Bieber team told TMZ that the singer was ending “several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him.”

The rep added that the recent speculation about Justin’s mental health is “exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive.”

Justin Bieber attends the premiere of YouTube Originals’ “Justin Bieber: Seasons” at Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Page Six reached out to Mateo for comment but received no response.

It’s not clear at this time if Justin intends to hire a new assistant.

Concerns about Justin’s marriage to Hailey Bieber continue to mount

All of this comes amid rumors that there are major problems in Justin’s marriage to Hailey Bieber.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

A source close to the singer recently told Page Six that Hailey is not “sure how to manage things at this point.”

“Justin is going through a hard time, and Hailey is doing her best to be there for him, but there’s only so much she can do,” the insider added.

Needless to say, it sounds like a dire situation. We hope that Justin will be able find whatever kind of help he needs.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.