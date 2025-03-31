Hailey Bieber Unfollows Justin: Marriage Woes or Something Else?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Hailey Bieber appears to have unfollowed Justin Bieber.

This is a strange case. One that seems to mirror an alleged miscreant unfollowing Hailey on her husband’s account,

Often, a public unfollow is a hint at marital troubles. But the Biebers keep working to quash divorce rumors.

So what does this mean? Fans could not help but notice that it came after (yet another) night of weird posts from Justin.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 2022 MLS Cup Final between Los Angeles FC and Philadelphia Union at Banc of California Stadium on November 5, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Who unfollowed whom?

Did Hailey Bieber unfollow her husband?

On Sunday, March 30, fans first noticed that Hailey’s Instagram account was no longer following Justin’s.

The timing of this apparent social media shift could be coincidence.

But, given his activities the night before, perhaps not.

See, on Saturday night, Justin had once again taken to his own Instagram page to post some content that many fans found worrisome.

Obviously, there were no complaints about him going shirtless. Or about him rapping to a new song.

However, some followers observed — with alarm — that the Biebs seemed to be swaying and displaying droopy eyelids in the posts. Given recent drug rumors and other worrisome videos, fans expressed understandable concerns.

Following that, Justin briefly deactivated his Instagram account.

Hailey Bieber attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Was it really just a glitch?

Justin’s brief deactivation seems like a likely culprit for why it appears that his own wife is no longer following him on Instagram. (At least, not as of Monday morning — though he still follows her)

According to Page Six, a source reported that the apparent unfollow was a “Meta glitch.” Not a glitch that was meta, but a glitch on the part of Meta, the company that runs Facebook, Instagram, and that chatting app that non-Americans often use instead of texting.

This alleged glitch happened when the Biebs “deactivated and then reactivated his account.”

Yes, if you’re messy or dramatic in a way that leads you to impulsively fiddle with the very existence of your social media account, it can cause problems. Especially if you have hundreds of millions of followers.

While Hailey Bieber made a very public show of enjoying her husband’s posts in the final days of March 2025, other commenters had their doubts about the state of the Bieber marriage. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Just for the record, that idea that this is a glitch has a lot of credibility.

Plenty of people who follow Justin have checked their own Instagram accounts and seen that it does not show them as following him.

Hopefully, the resources that Meta is no longer expending on responsible moderation means that they can resolve this glitch sooner rather than later.

We should also point out that Hailey has gone out of her way to make it clear that she’s still interacting with her husband in very public social media comments. So, despite Justin’s corny behavior, all is apparently well. Or well enough.