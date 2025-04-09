Walton Goggins & Aimee Lou Wood: Here’s Why ‘White Lotus’ Fans …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

If you watched the Season 3 finale of The White Lotus, then you know that things came to a head in a big way Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood’s characters.

If you haven’t caught the episode yet, 1. What have you been doing with yourself? and 2. Be warned — spoilers lie ahead!

Every season of Lotus ends with the death of a major character, and Season 3 offered a double-whammy as Goggins’ Rick and Wood’s Chelsea were both gunned down in heartbreaking fashion.

(Scott Glenn, as Rick’s shady dad, also bit the dust, but he could hardly be described as a “major” character.)

Walton Goggins Aimee Lou Wood in the season finale of ‘The White Lotus.’ (Max)

Anyway, between his work as Rick and his role as Uncle Baby Billy on The Righteous Gemstones, Goggins is finally getting his due as TV’s top character actor.

But Goggins’ big moment has been somewhat overshadowed by a bit of salacious gossip that’s gained a surprising amount of traction on social media.

Did Goggins and Wood leave Thailand on bad terms?

After the episode aired, Goggins paid loving tribute to Wood with a moving Instagram post about how much their collaboration meant to him.

Aimee Lou Wood in a scene from ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3. (Max)

But as Page Six points out, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that the costars are no longer following one another on Instagram.

In fact, it looks as though Goggins may have blocked Wood, as her earlier comments on his posts have all disappeared.

The actors have made mostly positive comments about each other in the press.

Walton Goggins stars as Rick on ‘The White Lotus.’ (Max)

But in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Wood noted that Goggins skipped the finale viewing party, and the situation led her to compare the star to his toxic character.

“I was sad that Walton wasn’t there because it was something that we did together but also it’s so f–king Rick and Chelsea,” she told the outlet.

“Like, of course Walton had to watch it alone and of course I had to watch it in the group because there is so much Aimee in Chelsea and so much Walton in Rick.”

Those comments come on the heels of remarks made by Jason Isaacs — who played embattled patriarch Timothy Ratliff — who revealed that there was quite a bit of tension on set.

Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins as Chelsea and Rick on ‘The White Lotus.’ (Max)

“It was like a cross between summer camp and Lord of the Flies but in a gilded cage,” he told Vulture. “It wasn’t a holiday. Some people got very close, there were friendships that were made and friendships that were lost.”

Was he referring to bad blood between Goggins and Wood?

Or is there truth to the rumors that Isaacs didn’t get along with his onscreen wife, Parker Posey?

We may never know for sure. But it sounds like enough tension off-camera to fuel an entire season of The White Lotus!