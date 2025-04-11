Lucy Markovic Cause of Death: Model, Reality Star Passes Away at 27

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of fashion today:

Lucy Markovic — the model who first gained fame by placing second on Australia’s Next Top Model — has passed away.

She was just 27 years old.

News of her passing comes to us courtesy of an unidentified family member, who announced Lucy’s death on her Instagram page:

“She was at peace. Me, her mother and my mother were present with her. We ask you please give us space in these hard times,” the statement read, according to TMZ.

Lucy Markovic’s cause of death revealed

Markovic’s agency, Elite Model Management, released a statement in which they confirmed that she passed away as a result of brain arteriovenous malformation (AVM).

The condition is defined as “a tangle of blood vessels that creates irregular connections between arteries and veins in the brain.”

“Lucy was a bright shining light, and had an incredible dry sense of humor. Her smile and laughter could light up a room, and draw you closer to her. She loved to dance, she really shined,” reads the statement from Elite Modeling.

“Modeling was one of Lucy’s dreams, and we are deeply honored to have been part of that journey with her. She brought elegance, strength, and beauty to her work. But more than that, she brought herself—her warmth, her laughter, her light,” the statement continues.

“To her family and friends, please know that you are in our prayers and in our hearts. We mourn with you, and we celebrate the incredible person Lucy was. We will never forget her.”

A brilliant career cut short

Lucy was still in her teens when she wowed Australia’s Next Top Model judges in 2015.

Though she did not claim the season’s top prize, she went on to a wildly successful modeling career, walking the runway for brands like Versace and Victoria Beckham.

According to TMZ, in a since-deleted social media post, Lucy revealed that she would be undergoing surgery after doctors found a malformation “the size of a golf ball” in her brain. She had also been experiencing seizures.

Our thoughts go out to Lucy’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.

Though her life was tragically cut short, there’s some solace in knowing that she was able to live out her dreams.