Javi Marroquin & Lauren Comeau: MARRIED!

Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau tied the knot!

After dating for most of the past decade and (secretly) becoming engaged, the Teen Mom 2 alum and his girlfriend are now husband and wife.

The two had some rough moments along the way, but they made it!

Now, Javi and Lauren are sharing wedding photos and future plans. Take a look!

During his ‘Teen Mom 2’ era, Javi Marroquin had his ups and downs as a partner and new father. (Image Credit: MTV)

On Thursday, April 24, Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau married in a small wedding ceremony on the beach.

The two have since taken to social media to broadcast the news in a joint post — one that used the wedding date as a caption.

“4-24-25,” Javi and Lauren wrote on Instagram.

They also included a ring emoji, signifying their marriage.

Javi went on to share more photos and details from his wedding.

11-year-old son, Lincoln Marroquin — whom Teen Mom fans know well as the son of Kailyn Lowry — was there to witness his father’s marriage.

So, too, was 6-year-old son Eli.

Eli is the child of both Javi and Lauren.

Javi Marroquin is seen here on an episode of Teen Mom 2. The image is from an installment from Season 8. (MTV)

“Three sharp dressed men and one unforgettable day,” Javi captioned the follow-up photos.

The newlywed couple’s 11-month-old daughter, Maizee, did not number among the sharply dressed men for several reasons.

It may be a few years yet before she is able to appreciate something like a wedding.

Not so for the boys — or for fans, who’ve been rooting for Javi and Lauren to tie the knot for the better part of the last decade.

This wedding has been a long time coming in the eyes of many fans.

But it has not actually been that lengthy of an engagement.

Javi and Lauren only announced that they were engaged in October 2024. The actual proposal took place one year earlier.

Ahead of that one-and-a-half-year engagement, the two began dating in 2017.

Javi Marroquin of Teen Mom 2, telling off his ex-wife. (MTV)

Lauren shared their future plans

“Did you guys already get married and planning a wedding later?” a commenter asked Lauren. She even replied.

“We had a small ceremony with the kids, my dad, and our pastor this past week in Florida,” she shared. It was specifically on Vero Beach.

“And,” Lauren revealed, she and Javi “will do a reception with friends and family this summer.”

Oh, that sounds so nice!