Jordon Hudson Sports Possible Engagement Ring, Defends Behavior During Bizarre Bill …

Earlier this week, Bill Belichick’s CBS Sunday Morning interview went viral for all the wrong reasons.

In case you somehow haven’t heard, the 73-year-old NFL legend is dating a 24-year-old former cheerleader named Jordon Hudson.

The 49-year age difference had already attracted a good deal of criticism, but Jordon’s behavior during Bill’s interview brought a new level of scrutiny to this unexpected couple.



North Carolina Tar Heels football head coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson look on during the first half of the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Duke Blue Devils at Dean E. Smith Center on March 08, 2025 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Many social media users were hoping that the interview might prompt Belichick to part ways with Hudson. But it doesn’t look like that will be happening anytime soon.

Jordon Hudson appears to sport engagement ring during recent outing

On Tuesday, Jordon attended an American Museum of Natural History luncheon in New York City, and as Page Six points out, she appears to have been sporting a new ring on her left ring finger.

The couple has yet to respond to rumors that they’re planning a wedding, but witnesses at the event say they inseparable — even if Bill’s mind often appeared to be elsewhere.

“Belichick seemed distracted and on his phone while Jordon had her hand on his knee for much of the presentation as if to keep him engaged,” one onlooker tells Page Six. No word on if the “engaged” pun was intended.

Bill Belichick and Jordan Hudson attend Michael Rubin’s 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at The Sugar Mill on February 08, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Jordon defends her behavior during Bill’s interview

In other news pertaining to the sports world’s oddest couple, Jordon took to social media this week to double down on her decision to interfere with Bill’s CBS interview.

Hudson began by taking to Instagram, where she posted a lengthy email from Bill to his staff, in which the NFL legend complained about the media’s tendency to focus on “the negatives.”

She captioned the post, “Full statement to be released later today.”

But as far as we know, the statement — which was expected to provide additional context — never materialized.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson attend the 14th Annual NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

From there, Hudson took to X (formerly Twitter), where she began furiously retweeting users who condoned her behavior during the interview.

“Maybe she didn’t want her or their personal relationship to be part of the interview instead of football,” read one tweet.

“Bill looks like he wants to reach across and strangle the life out of the interviewer. I kinda wish he did,” said another.

Clearly, Jordon isn’t shying away from her combative approach to media relations.

It’s pretty much the opposite of the stoic tack that Bill took for most of his career — but maybe this is one case where opposites attract.