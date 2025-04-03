Kailyn Lowry Ditches Ring Amidst Elijah Scott Cheating Scandal: Is It Over?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kailyn Lowry appears to have ditched her engagement ring.

Just a couple of weeks ago — if that — Elijah Scott faced accusations of cheating on Kail.

There’s no good time for allegedly being unfaithful. Cheating right after welcoming twins would be a very bad look.

Now, Kail isn’t wearing her engagement ring. Fans wonder if she’s ditched her fiance, too.

Did Elijah Scott cheat on Kailyn Lowry?

In March, a woman named Britt posted to TikTok, sharing claims that she had hooked up with Elijah Scott on a cruise the year before — in May of 2024.

Kailyn and Elijah had already been engaged.

The cruise was a gift from Kail, as she sent Elijah and his cousin on her dime.

It is important to note that the two had just welcomed twins, Verse and Valley, just a few months earlier.

Kailyn herself has not yet addressed this. Becky Hayter (her Karma & Chaos co-host) did refer to an unnamed “elephant in the room.”

Britt, on the other hand, elaborated in the videos.

She shared that, at the time, she had no idea that Elijah was anyone’s fiance.

Additionally, she shared that she had no idea that he had children. Elijah, who shares Rio, Verse, and Valley with Kail, is one of four baby daddies from the Teen Mom 2 alum’s history of remarkable choices.

There’s been no sign of the ring — or Elijah — on her posts since

The TikToks came ten months after the cruise — and also coincided with Kailyn and Elijah going on vacation in Turks and Caicos to celebrate her birthday.

In the aftermath, Elijah has not appeared in any new footage on Kail’s social media.

And, as we mentioned, Kailyn does not appear to be wearing her diamond engagement ring. Under the circumstances, that’s pretty understandable.

We mentioned that Becky Hayter — once a very familiar face in Kailyn’s life, then absent, now her podcast buddy — had alluded to the “elephant” without naming it. She simply told listeners that they weren’t addressing it yet.

However, she has been spending a tremendous amount of time with Kail’s kids. The older kids clearly remember her.

Her help with childcare seems like an indicator that perhaps Elijah is not in the house.

(Becky is expecting her first child with her wife, Leah Makarevich, so it’s unclear how long she’ll be spending helping out her ex)

Is he gone yet?

Fans have been flooding Kailyn Lowry’s comments with questions, as The Ashley has observed.

Many are simply asking if she has given Elijah the boot. Others are outright demanding it.

While it is understandable for some fans to not trust Kail to make wise relationship decisions, they should know by now that nothing that they say or do will change that.

She will do exactly what she wants to do and then, often, regret it later.