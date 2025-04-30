Katy Perry GOES OFF on “Unhinged” Haters in Wake of Ridiculous Space Mission

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Katy Perry is well aware of what’s being said about her right now.

And now she has something to say in response.

As most celebrity gossip and entertainment news know at this point, Lauren Sanchez, Gayle King and Perry were launched into space this month as part of a mission aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket.

The mission lasted for approximately 11 minutes.

Katy Perry performs onstage during the Katy Perry The Lifetimes Tour 2025 at CDMX Arena on April 23, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Katy Perry)

The rocket was filled with only females and some folks out there have tried to argue that this whole trip was some kind of notch in the belt of the feminism movement.

Those on the other side, however, point out that the staged event was only afforded to passengers who could pay $150,000 per ticket.

And that the $1 billion-plus price tag on the endeavor could have been spent in far more helpful ways to society.

In the wake of this so-called mission, Perry has especially earned the mockery of social media users due to a subsequent social media post in which she kissed the ground and acted as if she had been away from her home planet for months.

Katy Perry attends the 35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon & Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 25, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

As cited previously, Perry is aware of the backlash.

“When the ‘online’ world tries to make me a human Piñata, I take it with grace and send them love, cause I know so many people are hurting in so many ways and the internet is very much so a dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed,” the musician wrote on Instagram on April 29.

The comment was made in response to a video someone uploaded online of huge billboard in Times Square that could be seen projecting a message congratulating Perry on the opening week of her new tour.

“We are so proud of you and your magical journey. And we love you to the moon and back!” the message included, before being signed off, “From your worldwide cats,” in reference to the name given to Perry’s fanbase, Katy Cats.

Katy Perry attends the 11th Breakthrough Prize ceremony at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on April 5, 2025. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Perry made a remark on stage a few days ago about all the criticism she has earned, but it was somewhat vague and broad.

The singer got a lot more pointed via her Instagram response on Tuesday.

“I’m so grateful for you guys. We’re in this beautiful and wild journey together,” Perry wrote.

“I can continue to remain true to myself, heart open and honest especially because of our bond. I love you guys and have grown up together with you and am so excited to see you all over the world this year!”

Perry kicked off her latest tour in Mexico City, taking to the stage at Arena CDMX on April 23.

She was then hit with further criticism online for her choreography, with some calling her dancing “embarrassing” and “cringe.”

Katy Perry performs before the AFL Grand Final match between Sydney Swans and Brisbane Lions at Melbourne Cricket Ground, on September 28, 2024. (Photo Credit: Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos/Getty Images)

Perry concluded her most recent clap back as follows:

Please know I am ok, I have done a lot work around knowing who I am, what is real and what is important to me.

My therapist said something years ago that has been a game changer, ‘no one can make you believe something about yourself that you don’t already believe about yourself’ and if I ever do have any feelings about it then it’s an opportunity to investigate the feeling underneath it.

The artist says she is “not perfect” and added:

I’m on a human journey playing the game of life with an audience of many and sometimes I fall but… I get back up and go on and continue to play the game and somehow through my battered and bruised adventure I keep looking to the light and in that light a new level UNLOCKS.