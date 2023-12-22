Javi Marroquin might not be the worst baby daddy ever to gain infamy from the Teen Mom franchise.

That dubious honor probably belongs to either David Eason or Adam Lind, both of whom have long histories of terrorizing their loved ones with their short tempers and fondness for potent substances.

But Javi has a terrible track record when it comes to fidelity, and he’s not the kind of guy who should be trusted.

Despite that, we learned this week that Marroquin’s long-suffering girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, is pregnant with his child yet again!

Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau embrace at an outdoor carnival. (Instagram)

It’ll be the second child for Lauren and the third for Javi, who also has a son with former Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry.

Lauren shared the exciting news on her Instagram page this week.

“Christmas came early [and] we got our sweetest wish,” she wrote on Thursday, adding:

Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau posted photo of a sonogram hanging from a Christmas tree to announce that they’re expecting a baby girl. (Instagram)

“Little sister coming this summer [and] we couldn’t be happier.”

The announcement was accompanied by a photo of a sonogram hanging from a Christmas tree.

Most of the comments were congratulatory, but several of Lauren’s followers urged her to remain vigilant.

Javi Marroquin poses with his son Eli and girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, at a youth wrestling tournament. (Instagram)

After all, it wasn’t all that long ago that Javi cheated on Lauren while she was asleep under the same roof.

Multiple sources have confirmed that Lauren walked in on Javi having sex with a random woman in the bathroom of the couple’s home.

She wisely kicked him to the curb after that, but last year, Lauren and Javi got back together, much to the chagrin of Teen Mom fans who have been observing this dude’s shadiness for over a decade.

Lauren Comeau and Javi Marroquin pose on the dance floor during a wedding reception. (Instagram)

Outsiders were skeptical, but against all odds, Javi and Lauren have managed to make it work.

It’s an impressive feat, especially since Marroquin’s inability to keep it in his pants is not this couple’s only problem.

You see, Javi’s first baby mama is the host of several popular podcasts, and her favorite topic of conversation is herself and her dramatic personal life.

Since Javi is one of the four men with whom Kail has welcomed children, his name comes up fairly frequently.

Kailyn Lowry attends the 27th Annual Webby Awards on May 15, 2023 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Webby Awards)

On a recent episode of Coffee Convos, Kail “accidentally” let it slip that Javi and Lauren were trying for a baby.

“I was cracking up because I was like, what do I do with this information?” Kail told her co-host Lindsie Chrisley, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

That’s not a cool move for anyone to make, but it’s especially lame in this case, as Kail has attempted to keep several of her pregnancies secret.

Hell, last year Lowry welcomed her fifth child and didn’t make an announcement for 10 months!

Javi and Lauren pose with their son Elijah and his son Lincoln at Disney World. (Instagram)

But hey, while there’s obviously a lot of drama going on here, we’re choosing to focus on the positive:

Our sincere congrats go out to Javi and Lauren on this joyous news!