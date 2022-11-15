Lauren Comeau Gets Roasted For Taking Javi Marroquin Back: You Deserve to Get Cheated on Again!

Obviously, Javi Marroquin isn’t the very worst baby daddy in Teen Mom history.

That title would have to go to one of the bigots or abusers like David Eason or Adam Lind.

But Javi wasn’t exactly an ideal partner himself, as evidenced by the time he cheated on Lauren Comeau while she was pregnant and sleeping under the same roof.

Amazingly, Lauren appears to have forgiven Javi for his indiscretions, and the two of them are reportedly giving their relationship another chance.

Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau are back together. And Lauren is being mercilessly roasted for the decision. (Photo via Instagram)

Lauren seemed to confirm the reconciliation rumors this week with the photo above, in which she poses alongside Javi, their son Eli, and Lincoln, Javi’s son by Kailyn Lowry.

“The coolest bond these birthday bros will ever have. Happy early birthday kings!” Comeau captioned the pic.

Some of the people who commented on the pic did so to wish Lincoln and Eli a happy birthday — but many of the commenters chastised Lauren for taking Javi back.

This is so sweet! Javi Marroquin is giving a big hug to baby mama Lauren Comeau. (Photo via Instagram)

“Lauren, why? I wouldn’t have a party with my ex!” one person wrote, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“Sad. Lauren always allowed him to crawl back in,” another added.

“He’s gonna break her heart again,” a third chimed in.

“The only reason I don’t agree with this is that it’s never consistent,” a fourth observed.

Javi and Lauren appear to be back together. (Photo via Instagram)

Others did the concern-trolling thing, where they pretend to be looking out for everyone’s welfare, rather than throwing shade.

“The inconsistency is not good for the kids,” reads one such comment.

“Some people have to learn the hard way a few times before they finally learn their significant other will never change or stop hurting them,” wrote another follower of Lauren’s.

KISSES! Javi Marroquin lays a big smooch on the lips of baby mama Lauren Comeau in this romantic picture. (Photo via Instagram)

Kailyn was the first to reveal that Javi and Lauren are back together, but the couple has yet to make an official announcement.

Because of that, some fans doubt that they’re actually back on.

“Lauren and Javi are definitely not together, nor is she pregnant. Lauren and I have mutual friends,” one commenter wrote this week.

Lauren and Javi seem to haver reconciled. (Photo via Instagram)

“Yes, they are together. But pregnancy I doubt,” Lowry shot back.

It’s tough to say for sure who’s right here, but our money is on Kail.

The closest we’ve gotten to a confirmation is an Instagram Story in which Javi complained about Kail sharing the details of his personal life.

Lauren Comeau shared this photo of herself and Javi Marroquin not long before she gave birth to their baby boy, Eli. (Photo via Instagram)

“Learning how to leave people alone and go on with your life is a needed skill. You must master it,” Marroquin wrote.

Not the most straightforward statement, but Javi probably wouldn’t care so much about Lowry’s comments if they were inaccurate.

And the fact that he and Lauren refuse to speak publicly about their relationship?

Well, this might be a case where their silence speaks volumes!