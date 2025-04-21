Vanessa Konopka Cause of Death: Influencer Gone at 28

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Internet is mourning the off a popular and well-known travel influencer.

Vanessa Konopka, a native of Germany who shared her adventures living in Boracay, Philippines under the name @happinesscrossing, passed away on March 7 after a battle with liver damage and pneumonia, her boyfriend Fernando confirmed in a Facebook post that same day.

She was 28 years old.

Vanessa Konopka is dead at the age of 28. May she rest in peace. (Instagram)

The awful news has only just gone viral now.

“Hello everyone, This morning, on March 7th, Vanessa passed away. She always loved connecting with you all, and her love for the Philippines was beyond words,” Fernando, wrote via Facebook last month.

“Once again, I can only ask for your prayers so that God may bring comfort to the hearts of her loved ones. I trust in Him, I know He is with Vanessa and I know God is always with us.”

Fernando — a fellow social media user who talked about his on travels in the Philippines alongside Vanessa — also addressed his late girlfriend online.

“If you are perhaps reading this somewhere, thank you so much for teaching me how to love myself doesn’t matter what other people think,” he wrote.

“She showed me how to love myself, and how to follow my dreams! I will forever love you and we may see each other again.”

Konopka was famous for a vlog titled Happiness Crossing with her boyfriend.

The couple, who met in Australia, documented their life in the Philippines including trying Filipino food and spending time on the beach.

In a GoFundMe created earlier this year, Fernando explained that Vanessa was hospitalized in December 2024 in the Philippines.

He noted that she was diagnosed with “severe liver damage and pneumonia, which have made her extremely weak.”

About a month later, Vanessa uploaded her final post… where she detailed her struggles in a hospital in the Philippines, which is where she was residing with Fernando.

“Sad, overthinking, in pain,” Vanessa wrote in a video detailing her experience as a patient.

“Until, this Filipino doctor came into my room by surprise to tell me how much his wife loves my videos and if we can call her.”

Prior to her hospitalization, Vanessa had been dealing with illness for a number of months, sharing a message to her followers amid this challenging time.

“This time made me realize though how important health is,” she wrote in a June 2024 message on Instagram, “and how lucky we all can be that we are alive and healthy.”

We send our thoughts and prayers to those who knew Vanessa Konopka. May she rest in peace.