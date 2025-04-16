Justin Bieber Is ‘Lost,’ Spiralling, Leaving Loved Ones Concerned, Insiders …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Justin Bieber has been making a lot of headlines lately.

And we probably don’t need to tell you that most of it has not been positive.

For several months now, there have been rumors that Justin and wife Hailey Bieber are headed for divorce.

Justin Bieber attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Signs of distress

Those reports are especially troubling given that Justin and Hailey just welcomed their first child together last year.

In addition to the rumors of marital strife, Justin has been behaving erratically both in public and on social media. Bieber has admitted to dealing with “anger issues,” and there are several posts in which he seems to indicate that he’s depressed.

The situation has led to concern among fans who are worried about the pop icon’s mental health.

Justin Bieber visits the Wonderbrett dispensary on July 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Insiders say they’re concerned

According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, members of Bieber’s inner circle are deeply concerned about what they see as a rapid decline.

“Seeing him disintegrate like this … it’s watching the embodiment of someone not living their purpose,” said one source, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“He’s lost,” added the insider, who was identified only as “a former colleague.”

“There’s no one protecting him because there’s no one there willing to say no to him. You say no, you get blown out,” the source continued, adding:

“Whatever he’s going through, I pray for him and hope he’s OK.”

Damage control from Team Bieber

Naturally, the folks who are hired to represent Bieber are downplaying the recent signs of trouble in his life.

“Artists are artists — they don’t look at the world the way you and I do,” said one insider, adding that Justin is “healthier than all of us — physically and mentally.”

Reps for Justin previously issued a statement to TMZ claiming that the speculation is “exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive.”

Justin Bieber attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Obviously, fans would love to believe that there’s no cause for concern.

But there’s no denying that Justin has shared some troubling content in recent months.

“I think I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic. Then I remember we’re all being made to think we’re not enough but I still hate when I change myself to please people,” he said in one video.

In another, Bieber described himself as feeling “unworthy,” like he’s “drowning and unsafe.”

Just last week, Justin snapped at a group of paparazzi for taking his photo — something that you’d think he would be used to, as it’s been happening for his entire life.

Perhaps the situation is not as dire as it seems from the outside. But it’s not hard to see why fans might be concerned.