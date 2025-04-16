Ashley St. Clair & Elon Musk Baby Name: Revealed! Could Actually Be Way Worse!

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Amidst her custody suit, Ashley St. Clair has revealed the name of the child she had with Elon Musk.

She is only the latest of the women who have inexplicably agreed to help the infamous billionaire and aspiring funny person procreate.

Though it’s a far cry from exploding rockets, the planet’s most controversial cars, or dismantling the vital infrastructure of the US government, Musk’s baby names have received backlash. And ridicule.

So what is this unlucky child’s name?

Frequent social media user Elon Musk departs the U.S. Capitol Building on March 5, 2025. (Photo Credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

What is Elon Musk and Ashley St. Clair’s baby’s name?

26-year-old Ashley St. Clair is currently embroiled in a paternity dispute and custody battle with the ill-famed Elon Musk.

She laid out our case in a new interview with the Wall Street Journal.

The article, which came out on Tuesday, April 15, revealed the name of her baby: Romulus St. Clair.

Amidst his failed efforts to sway the outcome of a state level supreme court election, Elon Musk arrives for a town hall wearing a cheesehead hat at the KI Convention Center on March 30, 2025. (Photo Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

St. Clair admitted that she and Musk “debated the child’s middle name” but did not delve into further detail.

Court documents have referred to baby Romulus as “R.S.C.,” which seems appropriate under the circumstances.

During the interview, St. Clair alleged that she and the notorious purchaser of companies had conceived Romulus during a vacation in January of 2024.

Right-wing influencer Ashley St. Clair delivers a speech on December 3, 2023. (Photo Credit: ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images)

People make choices every single day

According to St. Clair, she and Musk had been in St. Bart’s when she told him that she was ovulating. She claims that he replied: “What are we waiting for?”

Instead of listing the myriad of reasons to wait literally forever before risking impregnation by Musk, they allegedly went on to conceive.

According to St. Clair, Musk had told her to “pick a name” for the then-hypothetical future child the first time that the two slept together.

Donald Trump prepares to watch the Ultimate Fighting Championship with Elon Musk at the Kaseya Center on April 12, 2025. (Photo Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

If St. Clair did select the name, that would explain why it’s so much better than the names of all of Musk’s most recent children. Also, his most recent companies.

The older children, like 20-year-old twins Griffin and Vivian and 19-year-old triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian, have mostly good names. (Vivian, who is wisely estranged from her father, picked her own)

Musk’s other progeny include X AE A-XII, 4, Exa, 3, Techno, 2, with Grimes, whom people generally liked before her involvement with Musk.

He also has 3-year-olds Strider and Azure and 1-year-old Arcaida with Shivon Zilis. Musk also shares Seldon, whose age is not public knowledge, with ZIlis.

Elon Musk leaves a meeting with House Republicans in the basement of the U.S. Capitol building on March 5, 2025. (Photo Credit: Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

What is this paternity dispute about?

St. Clair is suing Musk for paternity. She is also requesting sole custody of Romulus, who was born in September of 2024.

She alleges that Musk “substantially” reduced child support payments following her lawsuit. He questioned Romulus’ paternity, though the WSJ reports that the Labcorp report indicates a “99.9999%” certainty that he is the father.

St. Clair is a right-wing influencer who was, prior to her ill-advised entanglement with her notorious baby daddy, most famous for writing a conservative children’s book. It is odd to find oneself rooting for her to gain sole custody of anything, but it’s 2025.

These are odd times.

Over a dozen years ago, an adorable photo of a dog spawned the “doge” meme. In 2025, Elon Musk twisted this once-beloved term into the acronym for the organization dismantling the United States government. (Photo Credit: Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

One deeply strange but unsurprising tidbit from Ashley St. Clair’s interview is that she alleges that Musk urged her to deliver Romulus via C-section.

He has publicly expressed the scientifically unfounded belief that this is better for brain size. This is untrue on multiple levels, but certain very gullible people may believe it. It is unsurprising to hear Musk espouse such beliefs.

Always interesting to learn more about one of the people demolishing the United States of America from within. Bleak! We live in grim times and every day brings new horrors.