Taylor Ann Green Says Goodbye to Southern Charm After 4 Seasons

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Taylor Ann Green has an important announcement to make.

The reality star has decided to walk away from Southern Charm after four seasons as a prominent cast member on the Bravo hit series.

Green herself confirmed this news via Instagram late on Tuesday evening.

Taylor Ann Green poses here for Bravo promotional shoot. (Bravo)

“A bittersweet announcement; but after a lot of conversations and thought this past year, it is with a heavy but peaceful heart to announce that I will be stepping away from Southern Charm next year,” Green wrote on her account.

“These past 5 years with NBC and Bravo have been some of the most crazy but exciting times of my life.”

The 30-year old joined Southern Charm as a “Friend” back on Season 7… and then stuck around long beyond that, earning a promotion in the process.

“I will forever be thankful to the network, production teams, bravo family and all the fans for ultimately cheering me on to where I am today,” she added in her farewell message. “A wild rollercoaster but an incredible one to say the least.”

(Bravo)

Green earned her initial spot on Southern Charm because she was dating longtime cast member Shep Rose at the time.

During the last few years, viewers watched as Taylor and Shep’s relationship played out on camera… before the two ultimately called it quits in 2022.

On Season 9, meanwhile, Green got caught up in a scandal after she lied to best friend and colleague Olivia Flowers about kissing her ex-boyfriend, Austen Kroll… who is also a close friend of Shep’s. Because of course he is, right?

Later on, Green told People Magazine that she hoped fans would tune in to Season 10 “and see a different side” of her following her friendship fallout from the previous set of episodes.

At this point, Green is dating Gaston Rojas of Bravo’s Southern Hospitality — a relationship that she says is “different from any relationship I’ve ever been in.”

“He’s an incredible human being,” she said on the latest Southern Charm reunion special. “He treats me well, and I’m gonna hold him close.”

(Bravo)

It’s also worth noting that Taylor Ann isn’t the only cast member leaving Southern Charm ahead of season 11.

Her announcement came three weeks after Leva Bonaparte also said that she was leaving the program after four seasons.

“Wanted to let you know that although this year was so fun -I’ll be stepping away from Southern Charm this year on great terms!” Bonaparte wrote on Instagram March 26. “I am in a place now in my life where I want to have time to focus on Boys and my Joys.”

She concluded:

“I don’t have a very salacious personal life to share but I do have a lot going on and frankly I’m working on some pretty cool stuff that I hope to share more of soon! I love my friends on charm wish them the best and I’ll show up when they need me.”