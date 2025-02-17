Vivian Wilson, Elon Musk’s Daughter, Says She Found Out About His 13th Kid on Reddit

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As we previously reported, conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair claims that she’s welcomed a child with Elon Musk.

If her claim is accurate, then Elon is now a father of 13 children by four different women.

Given his affinity for procreation, the news didn’t come as much of a shock. But apparently, one of Elon’s many kids was blindsided by the situation.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk delivers remarks as he joins U.S. President Donald Trump during an executive order signing in the Oval Office at the White House on February 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Vivian Wilson Says She Learned the News From a RuPaul Subreddit

Vivian Wilson is Musk’s estranged 21-year-old daughter. She cut ties with her father in 2022 after coming out as transgender (a development that Elon has since blamed on the “woke mind virus”).

So these days, Vivian is getting her Elon updates the same way as the rest of us — through social media.

And it seems that she learned about her newest sibling in a very unexpected way.

“Wow, if I had a nickel for every time I found out I had half-siblings through Reddit, I’d have two nickels … which isn’t a lot but it’s weird that it’s happened twice, right?” Vivian captioned one TikTok clip (via Page Six).

In a second clip, she told the tale of how she learned about Techno Mechanicus — one of Elon’s kids by pop singer Grimes — via a subreddit dedicated to RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“I found out about the existence of my half-brother through Reddit.com/r/rupaulsdragrace,” she said in the clip.

“This is a real thing that actually happened to me. And if it sounds insane … it is.”

“Not grimes poppin out another axolotl,” one of the show’s stars had posted.

“I had no idea of this at the time because no one thought to let me know!” Vivian explained in the clip, adding that she was in “complete shock” and was in disbelief.

“It turns out it’s actually f–king true, and I’m just the last one to find out,” she added, noting that in retrospect, the situation “makes sense.”

Vivian explained she and Grimes were not in regular contact at the time that Techno (the kid, not the dance music genre) entered the world.

“I just think it’s funny because. . . choices,” she concluded.

St. Clair’s Claims

Of course, Elon has yet to publicly respond to Ashley St. Clair’s allegations, so it’s too soon to declare him a father of thirteen.

“Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father,” the influencer wrote on X Friday.

Yes, Elon’s latest (alleged) baby mama called him out on his own app.

We hope she’s telling the truth, if only so we can find out what sort of wacky name he came up with this time!