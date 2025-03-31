Elon Musk Says He’s Paid Ashley St. Clair Millions, Even Though He …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It was another dramatic day in the life of tech CEO and self-appointed government efficiency guru Elon Musk.

As we reported back in February, conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair revealed that she is the mother of Musk’s 13th child.

Musk is now believed to have at least 14 kids by four different women.

CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk leaves the stage holding a chainsaw after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on February 20, 2025 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Elon Musk becomes embroiled in child support drama

Earlier today, St. Clair announced that she plans to sell her Tesla in response to Musk’s decision to dramatically reduce her child support payments.

“I’m selling it because I need to make up for the 60% cut that Elon made to our son’s child support,” St. Clair told reporters in a video posted to Musk’s social media platform, X.

“I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed,” Musk replied, according to the New York Post.

“Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year,” he added.

Elon Musk, accompanied by U.S. President Donald Trump and his son X Musk, speaks during an executive order signing in the Oval Office at the White House on February 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Ashley St. Clair claps back against Elon Musk

“Elon, we asked you to confirm paternity through a test before our child (who you named) was even born. You refused,” an irate St. Clair replied on X.

“And you weren’t sending me money, you were sending support for your child that you thought was necessary… until you withdrew most of it to maintain control and punish me for ‘disobedience.’ But you’re really only punishing your son,” she added.

“It’s ironic that your last effort in court was to try to gag me while you use a social media channel you literally own to distribute derogatory messages about me and our child to the entire world. It’s all about control with you, and everyone can see it,” she continued, concluding:

Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during the inaugural parade inside Capital One Arena, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

“America needs you to grow up, you petulant man-child.”

Needless to say, this is probably not the end of the high-stakes drama between Elon and Ashley.

And as he continues to amass power and influence, Trump’s right-hand man has an awful lot to lose.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.