Elon Musk Welcomes Child #14, Latest with Frequent Lover Shivon Zilis

Elon Musk is a father. Once again.

The controversial billionaire, who is basically serving as co-President to Donald Trump these days and ripping the federal government apart, has welcomed a son with Shivon Zilis.

The newborn is Musk’s 14th child overall and his fourth with Zilis.

The occasional lovers 00 who also share twins Strider and Azure, 3, as well as 12-month-old Arcadia –announced the arrival of son Seldon Lycurgus on social media February 28.

“Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia’s birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus,” Zilis wrote on Twitter.

“Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much.”

Not very long ago, Musk became a father for the 13th time.

He’s also been accused by a different baby mama (Grimes) of ignoring their child’s ongoing medical needs.

The Tesla founder and Zilis revealed in November 2021 they secretly welcomed their twins.

These kids were born just weeks before Musk and musician Grimes welcomed a baby girl, Exa Dark Sideræl, via a surrogate, according to court documents published by Insider in July 2021.

“All our friends and family know,” Musk told Page Six at the time about the twins. “Failure to issue a press release, which would be bizarre, does not mean ‘secret.’

Not even three years later, the pair welcomed their third child together, Arcadia.

This past Friday, Zilis celebrated her daughter’s first birthday with an social media post that read as follows: “Happy 1st birthday, darling Arcadia. Mommy loves you with all her heart.”

Zilis is an artificial intelligence specialist who has worked at Musk’s Neuralink and previously explained why she wanted to have kids with the possible sociopath.

“He really wants smart people to have kids, so he encouraged me to,” Zilis is quoted as saying in Walter Isaacson’s 2023 biography Elon Musk.

“If the choice is between an anonymous sperm donor or doing it with the person you admire most in the world, for me that was a pretty f–king easy decision.

“I can’t possibly think of genes I would prefer for my children.”