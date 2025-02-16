Ashley St. Clair Welcomes Elon Musk’s 13th Child, Says Billionaire is a Deadbeat Dad

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Ashley St. Clair made news on a couple of personal fronts this past week.

First, the author revealed to the world that she gave birth five months ago to Elon Musk’s child, writing on the platform Musk purchased awhile back:

“I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that the tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.”

Ashley St. Clair delivers a speech during a convention of the European Parliament leaders of Identity and Democracy group (ID), on December 3, 2023 at the Fortezza da Basso in Florence. (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images)

The writer of the 2021 children’s book Elephants Are Not Birds continued:

“I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child’s privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting.”

Musk, for the record, now has 13 children.

St. Clair made her remarks days after the Presidential advisor brought his and Grimes’ son X Æ A-Xii, 4, along with his twins Azure and Strider, 2, to the White House.

Musk also shares son Techno Mechanicus, 20 months, with Grimes; a baby born in 2024 with Shivon Zilis; and twins Vivian and Griffin, 21, triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian, 19, and late son Nevada, who died at age 10 weeks from SIDS in 2002, with ex-wife Justine Wilson Musk.

Elon Musk, accompanied by U.S. President Donald Trump and his son X Musk, speaks during an executive order signing in the Oval Office at the White House on February 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

A day after asking the public to respect her privacy, meanwhile, St. Clair addressed the world’s richest man in a since-deleted X post,

“Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days and you have not responded,” she said, according to screenshots shared by multiple celebrity gossip outlets.

Brian Glicklich, a representative for St. Clair, also shared a statement social media on Saturday, stating that St. Clair and Musk had been “privately working towards the creation of an agreement about raising their child for some time” and adding:

“We are waiting for Elon to publicly acknowledge his parental role with Ashley, to end unwarranted speculation, and Ashley trusts that Elon intends to finish their agreement quickly, in the best interests of the wellbeing and security of the child they share.”

Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during the inaugural parade inside Capital One Arena, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

St. Clair told The New York Post in an interview on Saturday that her relationship with Musk started when he slid into her DMs on X, and she praised him as “funny” and “down to Earth.”

For his part, Musk has continued to prove that he has no soul in any way, shape or form.

“Whoa,” he replied over the weekend to a post that claimed Ashley St. Clair plotted for HALF A DECADE to ensnare Elon Musk.

This promoted St. Clair to respond:

“Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days and you have not responded. When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old?”