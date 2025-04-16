Amanda Bynes: I’m Joining OnlyFans!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Amanda Bynes is joining OnlyFans.

However, she has a clear of idea of what she will and won’t be offering to subscribers.

Amanda left her acting career behind years ago. Now, she hopes for steady income after other recent ventures have not worked out.

Perhaps OnlyFans will be the answer. There’s an amandaplease.com joke in here, somewhere.

Former child actress Amanda Bynes made a rare public appearance at an art gallery. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Amanda Bynes is joining OnlyFans!

On Tuesday, April 15, Amanda Bynes took to her Instagram Stories to share that she is joining the subscription platform as a creator.

“I’m on OnlyFans now!” she announced to her fans and followers.

“Disclaimer: I’m doing OnlyFans to chat with my fans through DMs,” Amanda clarified. “I won’t be posting any sleazy content. Excited to join.”

OnlyFans is an adult media subscription platform.

It is primary and most important role is for content creators to share NSFW media, from mildly spicy selfies to more explicit sexual content.

However, not all OnlyFans creators are doing porn or any form of sex work.

Actress Amanda Bynes arrives at the 2011 MTV Movie Awards at Universal Studios’ Gibson Amphitheatre on June 5, 2011. (Photo Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

What will she post to OnlyFans?

Even those who use the platform for sex work can also simply post Q&A sessions of the non-horny variety.

For example, Denise Richards has gone nude on OF, but has praised the platform for how she can engage on-on-one with fans in a setting that she likens to forums from decades ago, when the internet was a much better place.

She also held Q&A “collabs” with daughter Sami Sheen, whose OnlyFans success encouraged Denise to sign up.

Amanda Bynes during Nickelodeon’s 16th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar April 12, 2003. (Photo Credit: Robert Mora/Getty Images)

We bring up Denise Richards because she, like Amanda, had a high profile film career decades before joining OnlyFans.

It is likely that Amanda is looking to engage with fans directly while also making income. She lost years of her life and a once-promising acting career to a mental health battle, and she deserves to be able to monetize her fame.

And just for the record … it is unfortunate that Amanda chose to say “sleazy” content.

Actual sleazy posts — like NFTs, if those were still a thing — should not be compared to NSFW content, which is not inherently sleazy and is also the primary use of OnlyFans.

She has been somewhat scarce in recent years

In real life and online, Amanda only shows up on occasion.

A couple of years ago, she had mental health events and sought psychiatric treatment, which is precisely what she needed to do at that time. Beyond that, she tends to keep fairly private.

Providing one route of access to her — paid — could give fans a way to directly support her while also helping her to rake in an income. That sounds like a win for everyone involved.