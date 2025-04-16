SOLD! Sister Wives Finally Rid Themselves of Coyote Pass

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s the end of an era for Kody Brown and his former sister wives.

Or, to possibly be more precise, it’s the end of an error.

According to The Sun, the reality star and three of his current/ex-spouses have finally sold the land they purchased in Arizona about seven years ago — for a total of $1.5 million.

Those who have followed this family closely are aware that Kody and company purchased Coyote Pass in 2018 with the intention of building five homes on it.

No construction ever got underway, however.

In the years since this purchase, Christine, Janelle and Meri Brown have all left their relationships with Kody.

The former was previously bought out of her portion of this land, but property records show that Janelle and Meri made some money via the recent sale.

Back in 2018, Coyote Pass was bought for $820,000.

Now, The Sun confirms that one of the 2.42-acre plots in Kody and Robyn’ Brown’s name sold for the listing price of $305,000 on April 14, 2025.

For the second 2.42-acre plot, Meri and Janelle own 50 percent interest each and this land also sold for the listing price of $305,000.

The third parcel of land (which is 4.48 acres) sold for $400,000 on April 14.

Kody and Robyn own 50 percent of the property, while Meri and Janelle own 25 percent; the final parcel of land sold for the list price of $490,000.

The state of Coyote Pass has been a source of ongoing tension between Kody and his exes.

“Meri and I don’t know what’s going on. So of course we’re frustrated. We’re completely in the dark. There is no communication, nothing,” Janelle said via confessional on an episode of Sister Wives this year.

She and Meri also threatened legal action if things didn’t change in this regard.

Kody, for his part, said on air that he wants to “sell the whole lot” and “get out of here” and that Robyn was at last on board with doing so. He had been waiting for her green light.

Christine, for those wondering, sold her share of the property to Kody and Robyn for just $10 in July 2022.

She is married now of course to David Woolley and has more than made peace with her past and her decision to leave an unhealthy romance.

She’s thriving.

Maybe with a little less money in her pocket than she would have had if she had kept her share of Coyote Pass? But, hey, you can’t put a price on happiness, right?