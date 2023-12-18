Last month, Amanda Bynes revealed her exciting new project.

She is no longer working as an actor. But given her lifetime of experience as a public figure, she’s a great person to give interviews within the entertainment industry.

From the start, Amanda has had no plans to discuss her mental health journey on this show. That’s not what this project is about.

But that podcast is also on “pause” for the moment. Amanda made this difficult decision after only one episode.

In early December 2023, Amanda Bynes took to her Instagram Story to share an update on her look. (Image Credit: Instagram)

On Sunday, December 17, Amanda Bynes broke some disappointing news just in time for the start of Saturnalia.

She did share that her podcast, Amanda Bynes & Pauls SIeminski: The Podcast, was doing well. And she appreciates the responses.

However, she announced, “I am going to take a pause on it for now.” But why?

Amanda Bynes snapped this vibrant mirror selfie in 2023 and shared it to Instagram. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Amanda shared on her Instagram Story that a major obstacle was that they weren’t getting the guests that they’d hoped to land.

She specifically listed people like Drake, Jack Harlow, and Post Malone.

Famously, during her extended mental health crisis from more than a decade ago, Amanda tweeted a desire to have Drake “murder” her vagina. While it became a bit of a meme, it was arguably a cry for help.

During an Instagram Story video, Amanda Bynes explains why she underwent Blepharoplasty. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“If we’re able to get those kinds of guests,” Amanda shared with fans, they will resume.

Unfortunately, for now, that’s not the plan.

It sounds like this podcast did not have a lineup of guests before they launched. That’s probably something that you’d want to figure out before the first episode. Now, Amanda knows that.

Amanda Bynes shared this selfie around the end of her conservatorship. Instagram followers expressed their delight. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Truth be told, plenty of listeners would rather hear about Amanda than from any of those men.

After all, Amanda grew up as a child star. She was instrumental in launching the live action Nickelodeon universe. It’s probably safe to say that without The Amanda Show, we might never have gotten Drake & Josh or iCarly or Victorious.

And then of course came Amanda’s infamous mental health struggles. More than a decade ago, this very public issue was a hot topic. Ultimately, her parents placed her under a conservatorship — which they recently dissolved so that Amanda can live her own life.

In recent years, Amanda Bynes has used Instagram to update fans and supporters on her life. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Obviously, a lot of people are much more interested in hearing about all of that. Especially from Amanda’s perspective.

But she’s not keen on delving into that on a podcast right now. Why? That’s her business. But the simplest explanation is that it would dredge up some really unpleasant topics.

We wish Amanda the very best. She’s a treasure and she deserves peace and success. She might want to set more realistic goals for guests, though. Just saying.