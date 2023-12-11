Between her RHOBH comeback and Sami Sheen’s recent breast augmentation, you knew that it aws going to come up.

Infamously, Denise Richards and her daughter have done OnlyFans collabs.

While that’s not quite what it sounds like, a number of Real Housewives have expressed their horror over it.

Now, Denise is clapping back at critics.

This 2022 photo of Denise Richards and then-18-year-old daughter Sami Sheen shows that good looks run in this side of the family. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Recently, an inside source told The Daily Mail that Denise Richards’ The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates feel “disturbed” by her “offensive” collabs.

Both women are on OnlyFans, an adult media subscription platform. Sami, who is 19, was the first to join. Denise followed her example.

Many OnlyFans creators post explicit sexual content, and “collabs” with other creators mean sex between two, three, or more people.

In June 2023, Sami Sheen celebrated one year as an OnlyFans creator. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

We hope that we do not have to explain that Denise and Sami’s collabs are nothing of the sort.

Though we have not subscribed to either of their OnlyFans pages, you could think of it as more like a paid Instagram Live — without IG’s hideous interface.

Though Sami has shared plans to show more of her body after she recovers from her surgery, both women use the platform like a somewhat racier Instagram. Which is fine, to be clear.

During this explosive RHOBH Reunion special, Denise Richards came ready to fight. (Image Credit: Bravo)

A representative for Denise is calling out whichever Housewives have said anything of the sort.

“Sami is an adult and has her own Only Fans account,” the rep began. You cannot become an OnlyFans creator without the site first verifying your age.

The representative then added: “She is aware of all content posted.” We should certainly hope so? (What is the antecedent of “she” in this statement?)

In December 2023, Sami Sheen took to Instagram to show off the results of her breast augmentation surgery. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“The ladies of RHOBH shouldn’t waste their precious time being concerned,” the representative suggested.

“And if they find it offensive,” they suggested, “then it’s best that they don’t go on OnlyFans.”

That is good advice for anyone. Unless someone is being harmed — which, notably, OnlyFans bans even for consenting creators — then why are people so weird about it?

Denise Richards made a pretty solid point during Season 10 of RHOBH. She was very famous long before the reality show came along. (Image Credit: Bravo)

But the original source had said that Denise was “using her daughter as a prop.”

This, allegedly, had been what “upset the women around her — not only the cast of RHOBH — bu talso those who know her in the Beverly Hills circles.”

“She is basically pimping out her daughter Sami and it is disturbing,” the source characterized.

Displaying her crop top and recent breast enhancement surgery to full effect, Sami Sheen reminds us all that low-ride jeans are finally back. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“A mother should never be doing explicit content with their child,” the insider added. “It is highly inappropriate and completely offensive.”

Right. But that’s not what’s happening. It’s our understanding that neither Denise nor Sami are doing explicit content even on their own.

“The women on the cast are really put off by this and she knows this,” the source added. “They will let her have it too.”

Crystal Kung Minkoff, Denise Richards, and Sutton Stracke are all giving different reactions here. (Image Credit: Bravo)

The initial report also took aim at Denise being “not OK right now” during her segment on RHOBH.

“Her cameo was an invite to a two-episode weed party,” Denise’s rep fired back. “The ladies really should be concerned about their own behavior.”

We have to say that Denise’s critics have one point that she, through her rep, is trying to ignore.

In early June 2023, Sami Sheen clapped back hard at people who shamed sex-workers. Even from her position of unusual privilege, Sami showed solidarity with other OnlyFans creators. (Image Credit: TikTok)

Denise and Sami both knew that, obviously, “mother-daughter OnlyFans collab” is a deliberately incendiary thing to promote.

No, they’re not doing anything sexual — not with each other or side-by-side. If they were spitroasting some guy with killer strap games or whatever, that would be inappropriate.

Denise and Sami are obviously stirring the pot to get attention for their collabs — and it works. It’s free publicity. But Denise can’t turn around and complain when people react. The whole goal is to get people to react.