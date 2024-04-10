Denise Richards Explains Why Going Nude on OnlyFans Was an Easy Choice

Early in the summer or 2022, when Denise Richards joined OnlyFans as a content creator, she had just one goal.

She wanted to support her young adult daughter, Sami.

Now, dipping her toes into the world of OnlyFans has taken on a life of its own.

Denise’s page is doing well, her husband is supportive, and she has a very good reason for feeling comfortable posting nude content.

But let her tell you about her journey.

Denise Richards On Posing For OnlyFans: “Why Not?!”

Denise Richards appeared as a guest on Jeff Lewis Live, where she discussed this side venture.

First and foremost, she noted that the direct communication with fans reminded her of the fansites of old.

It’s direct and more honest than social media. OnlyFans DMs seldom make headlines; tweets so often do.

But Denise does more than answer exclusive fan questions and provide unparalleled accessibility on her OnlyFans page. She also delved into the topic of her modeling photos.

“I do bikini, I do lingerie,” she noted. That is not an exhaustive list. “I do stuff that is sexier ’cause I also think, ‘Why not?'” she reasoned.

“If I’m able to do stuff outside of some of the more conservative stuff that I post on my Instagram,” Denise remarked.

On Posing Nude For OnlyFan: “They’re Already Out There!”

But let’s not beat around the push, you’re wondering if she shows it all. The answer? Somewhat.

“I do show my boobies, my tush,” she confesed. “I feel, they’re already out there if you Google ‘em. [Laughs.]”

Denise has enjoyed a career as an actress and model for decades. What she means is that she has shown parts of her body here and there over the years.

She really enjoys that this platform gives her a chance to do that now, as a 50+ year-old MILF. We mean, mom.

Of course, Denise also observed that there are plenty of fake nudes of her, as there are with many celebrities.

“Some of them, by the way, aren’t mine,” she noted. “My head has been on other people’s bodies over the years, I’ve learned.”

“It’s very bizarre. I’m like, whoa!” Denise commented. We agree. No matter how good the edits, the results tend to be jarring.

Denise has a Supportive Husband

Denise has also noted that her husband, sound wizard Aaron Phypers, is supportive of her venture.

We don’t just mean that he doesn’t mind her work as a content creator on OnlyFans. He also actively helps.

“Sometimes you have to do something else once in a while,” Denise offered as explanation.

“And Aaron takes a lot of my content for me,” she shared. “He knows what guys like.”

Denise continued: “I ask him, I show him things and say, ‘What do you think?'”

As we noted, Denise began her OnlyFans journey as a way to support Sami Sheen.

Some people — including Sami’s own father — had sent some serious backlash her way when she joined the platform.

Now, Denise’s little show of support has blossomed into its own thing. And she is clearly doing well on OF.

Denise is still acting, however.

Many actors pick up side businesses, like Twitch streaming or Cameo, in between lulls in work.

Denise doesn’t necessarily need the extra income, but it clearly doesn’t hurt.