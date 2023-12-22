After encouragement from fans an a warm reception, Amanda Bynes lined up guests for her new podcast.

This news came after her decision to “pause” the project after its first episode.

Now, Amanda has a new update: she’s pivoting to something a little less public.

But her goals make sense. She wants stability and a regular income.

In early December 2023, Amanda Bynes took to her Instagram Story to share an update on her look. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Late on Thursday, December 21, any followers checking their Stories on the Winter Solstice received some news from Amanda Bynes.

“The 1st episode of my podcast did really well,” she acknowledged.

“I was actually surprised,” Amanda admitted. “And of course was going to keep going after friends encouraged me to.”

In late December 2023, Amanda Bynes wrote that — despite encouragement from her friends — she was pivoting away from the podcast to focus upon having a regular job. That sounds very good for her mental health. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“After thinking about it, though,” Amanda wrote, “I would rather get my manicurist license and have a consistent job.”

She announced: “I’m going to follow that path instead.”

Amanda concluded her update by writing: “Thank you for following my journey!”

During an Instagram Story video, Amanda Bynes explains why she underwent Blepharoplasty. (Image Credit: Instagram)

We are sure that a lot of people are going to frame this announcement as a symptom of mental illness.

Let’s be clear: though she has changed her mind on this in recent weeks, wanting a consistent job is generally a sign of mental stability and clarity.

At the risk of shading a lot of podcasters out there, maybe the world would be a better place if fewer people decided to hitch their dreams on the idea of podcasting as a career.

Amanda Bynes snapped this vibrant mirror selfie in 2023 and shared it to Instagram. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

It has been nearly two years since Amanda Bynes’ 9-year conservatorship came to an end. Her parents supported the dissolution of it, noting her marked improvement.

Reports say that, despite the setbacks earlier this year — during which Amanda sought help, like anyone with mental health issues should — she is doing very well.

Amanda is taking back control of her life and making her own choices, from her career path to her car.

In late December 2023, Amanda Bynes announced that she had purchased this new car. (Image Credit: Instagram)

According to a report by Life & Style, Amanda is taking inspiration from another very famous ex-conservatee.

“Amanda even says she’s considering writing a tell-all, just like Britney Spears,” an inside source shared.

The insider added: “She has been inspired by Britney and how she’s also gone through hell with her own conservatorship and come out the other side.”

Amanda Bynes shared this selfie around the end of her conservatorship. Instagram followers expressed their delight. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Like we said, Amanda has experienced mental health setbacks this year. At one point, she realized that she was outside and underdressed. Another time, she experience self-harm ideation. She sought help, and received it.

This is exactly what a person who needs help should do. And it’s not the behavior of someone who needs a conservatorship.

We are proud of Amanda and inspired by the steps that she is taking to control and improve her life.