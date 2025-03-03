Was Kylie Jenner Forced to Switch Seats With Timothee Chalamet’s Mom at the Oscars?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Well, the 2025 Academy Awards have come and gone.

The night was light on surprises, but many deserving people received life-changing honors, so it was a memorable occasion in that sense.

Sadly, Timothee Chalamet was not one of the night’s big winners. He would’ve been the youngest Best Actor recipient in Oscars history, but he lost out to Adrien Brody, who won for The Brutalist.

And adding insult to injury is the fact that Timmy C. now has to deal with a weird mini-controversy surrounding the announcement of the award.

TimothÃ©e Chalamet and Kylie Jenner in the audience during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Kylie goes missing during Timothee’s big moment

Eagle-eyed viewers noticed that when the cameras turned to Chalamet ahead of the presentation, he was no longer seated next to Kylie Jenner, as he had been throughout the night.

Instead, Timothee was now seated next to his mother, Nicole Flender.

Kylie fans might have been upset by the new seating arrangement, but apparently, it was all worked out in advance.

TimothÃ©e Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Nicole had been Timothee’s date throughout the usual awards season stops, including the SAG Awards, where he took home Best Actor.

So maybe Timmy has come to think of his mom as a good luck charm. Or maybe he just wanted her by his side for the most consequential moment of his career.

Whatever the case, everyone involved seemed happy with the decision, and that’s all that matters.

Kylie and Timothee are still going strong

TimothÃ©e Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are seen during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Despite rumors to the contrary, there’s been no evidence of trouble in Kylie and Timmy’s relationship.

In fact, onlookers say the couple packed on the PDA throughout the evening.

Kylie skipped the red carpet, but she was reportedly close by Timothee’s side throughout the rest of the evening.

Kylie Jenner and TimothÃ©e Chalamet attend the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

So while there might not be any truth to the claims that Kylie is pregnant with Timothee’s baby, it seems that the breakup rumors are equally bogus.

With any luck, she’ll be his plus-one at many award show ceremonies in the years to come.

And when Timmy eventually wins Best Actor, maybe Kylie will be seated on his other side.