Joe Alwyn Presents at Oscars (Almost) 2 Years After Taylor Swift Split

Joe Alwyn did more than merely attend the 2025 Oscars — he was also a presenter.

After all, he was in one of this awards season’s strongest contenders.

Even so, many people know Alwyn for his erstwhile relationship with Taylor Swift. Meanwhile, he is fairly private about his personal life.

That romance ended nearly two years ago. It’s clear that he’d like to put it behind him, and refocus attention upon his acting.

Joe Alwyn attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Joe Alwyn attended the 2025 Oscars

On Sunday, March 2, Joe Alwyn served as a presenter during the 2025 Academy Awards.

He stood on the stage to help present the award for Best Cinematography.

As you are likely already aware, that particular award went to Lol Crawley for The Brutalist. Alwyn portrayed the son of Guy Pearce’s character in the film.

Joe Alwyn attends the “Charles Finch & Chanel Pre-BAFTA party” at 5 Hertford Street on February 15, 2025. (Photo Credit: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

While walking the red carpet ahead of the Oscars ceremony, Joe Alwyn wore a simple black tux with a white dress shirt and a black bow tie. Don’t worry — the Oscars are one of the few events where unironically wearing a bow tie is not necessarily a red flag.

With the actor wearing such a simple, even basic ensemble, his brooch caught a lot of eyes. The purple and yellow petals of the motif were eye-catching, as was its use of color.

Sometimes, an achromatic color scheme like a tux is just a backdrop for the real star of the show.

Joe Alwyn attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Though Joe Alwyn did not take home an Oscar, he has been focusing upon his career

Though The Brutalist was up for ten potential Academy Awards this year and won three of them, none singled out Joe Alwyn.

The Best Picture nomination would at least include everyone involved (in theory). Adrien Brody received a nomination (and win!) for Best Actor in a Leading Role. Guy Pearce received a nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. Felicity Jones received a nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

Then came Best Directing, Best Film Editing, Best Music (Original Score), Best Production Design, and Best Writing (Original Screenplay). Daniel Blumberg did take home the Oscar for the score, and Alwyn helped present Lol Crawley with the cinematography award.

Joe Alwyn attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025. (Photo Credit: Kate Green/Getty Images)

Even though it is not his primary claim to fame, Joe Alwyn takes his acting career very seriously.

However, even now, he is most famous — by far — for his six-year relationship with Taylor Swift.

The two got together (Cara Delevingne introduced them) when Taylor was taking a break from the spotlight. The two had a long, quiet romance, and only broke up in early 2023.

Joe Alwyn, Alba Rohrwacher, Zoe SaldaÃ±a, Dave Bautista and Willem Dafoe speak onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

We would prefer for people to know him as an actor

Joe and Taylor avoided the limelight — as much as is possible for one of the most famous people on the planet and her boyfriend — for much of their romance.

Their breakup ultimately stirred more conversation than their quiet relationship. Even Taylor’s post-split album seemed to focus more lyrics upon (people believe) her mistaken dalliance with Matty Healy than on Alwyn.

Alwyn is an actor. That is his job, and he would prefer for public attention to focus upon his career. Perhaps, one day, he will get his wish.