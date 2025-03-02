Oscar Winners 2025: Mikey Madison, ‘Anora’ Take Home the Gold

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Hollywood’s biggest night has come to an end, and as usual, the Academy Awards delivered plenty of memorable moments.

But as much as we loved the James Bond tribute and the hilarious monologue from first-time host Conan O’Brien, the winners and their acceptance speeches were the focus of the night.

Several deserving stars took home their very first Oscars, including Mikey Madison, who headlined the biggest winner of the night, the audacious sex work dramedy Anora.

Mikey Madison attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The indie flick took home five awards, and director Sean Baker took the stage for a number of gracious speeches. But he and Mikey weren’t the only victors at the 97th Oscars.

So without further ado, here’s your full list of the night’s big winners:

Best Supporting Actor

WINNER: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Yura Borisov, Anora

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

WINNER: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Kieran Culkin attends The Gothams 34th Annual Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Best Actress

WINNER: Mikey Madison, Anora

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here



Best Actor:

WINNER: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Adrien Brody accepts the Best Actor In A Leading Role award for “The Brutalist” onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Best Director:

WINNER: Anora, Sean Baker

The Brutalist, Brady Corbet

A Complete Unknown, James Mangold

Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard

The Substance, Coralie Fargeat

Best Original Screenplay:

Winner: Mark Eydelshteyn

The Brutalist, Written by Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold

A Real Pain, Written by Jesse Eisenberg

The Substance, Written by Coralie Fargeat

September 5, Written by Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum; Co-Written by Alex David

Best Adapted Screenplay:

WINNER: Conclave, Screenplay by Peter Straughan

A Complete Unknown, Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks

Emilia Pérez, Screenplay by Jacques Audiard; In collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius and Nicolas Livecchi

Nickel Boys, Screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes

Sing Sing, Screenplay by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John “Divine G” Whitfield

US producer Alex Coco, US filmmaker Sean Baker and US actress Mikey Madison accept the award for Best Picture for “Anora” onstage during the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Best Picture

WINNER: Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Congrats to all the winners!

As always, it was a wonderfully memorable night.