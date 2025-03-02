 Skip to Content
Oscar Winners 2025: Mikey Madison, ‘Anora’ Take Home the Gold

By Author Tyler Johnson

Published: Mar 02, 2025 at 10:55 PM • Updated: Mar 03, 2025 at 7:16 AM • Category Academy Awards

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Hollywood’s biggest night has come to an end, and as usual, the Academy Awards delivered plenty of memorable moments.

But as much as we loved the James Bond tribute and the hilarious monologue from first-time host Conan O’Brien, the winners and their acceptance speeches were the focus of the night.

Several deserving stars took home their very first Oscars, including Mikey Madison, who headlined the biggest winner of the night, the audacious sex work dramedy Anora.

Mikey Madison attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025.
Mikey Madison attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The indie flick took home five awards, and director Sean Baker took the stage for a number of gracious speeches. But he and Mikey weren’t the only victors at the 97th Oscars.

So without further ado, here’s your full list of the night’s big winners:

Best Supporting Actor

WINNER: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Yura Borisov, Anora
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

WINNER: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Kieran Culkin attends The Gothams 34th Annual Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 02, 2024 in New York City.
Kieran Culkin attends The Gothams 34th Annual Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Best Actress

WINNER: Mikey Madison, Anora
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Best Actor:

WINNER: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Adrien Brody accepts the Best Actor In A Leading Role award for "The Brutalist" onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Adrien Brody accepts the Best Actor In A Leading Role award for “The Brutalist” onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Best Director:

WINNER: Anora, Sean Baker
The Brutalist, Brady Corbet
A Complete Unknown, James Mangold
Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard
The Substance, Coralie Fargeat

Best Original Screenplay:

Winner: Mark Eydelshteyn
The Brutalist, Written by Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold
A Real Pain, Written by Jesse Eisenberg
The Substance, Written by Coralie Fargeat
September 5, Written by Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum; Co-Written by Alex David

Best Adapted Screenplay:

WINNER: Conclave, Screenplay by Peter Straughan
A Complete Unknown, Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks
Emilia Pérez, Screenplay by Jacques Audiard; In collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius and Nicolas Livecchi
Nickel Boys, Screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes
Sing Sing, Screenplay by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John “Divine G” Whitfield

US producer Alex Coco, US filmmaker Sean Baker and US actress Mikey Madison accept the award for Best Picture for "Anora" onstage during the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025.
US producer Alex Coco, US filmmaker Sean Baker and US actress Mikey Madison accept the award for Best Picture for “Anora” onstage during the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Best Picture

WINNER: Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked

Congrats to all the winners!

As always, it was a wonderfully memorable night.