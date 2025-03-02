Oscar Winners 2025: Mikey Madison, ‘Anora’ Take Home the Gold

Hollywood’s biggest night has come to an end, and as usual, the Academy Awards delivered plenty of memorable moments.
But as much as we loved the James Bond tribute and the hilarious monologue from first-time host Conan O’Brien, the winners and their acceptance speeches were the focus of the night.
Several deserving stars took home their very first Oscars, including Mikey Madison, who headlined the biggest winner of the night, the audacious sex work dramedy Anora.
The indie flick took home five awards, and director Sean Baker took the stage for a number of gracious speeches. But he and Mikey weren’t the only victors at the 97th Oscars.
So without further ado, here’s your full list of the night’s big winners:
Best Supporting Actor
WINNER: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Yura Borisov, Anora
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Best Supporting Actress
WINNER: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Best Actress
WINNER: Mikey Madison, Anora
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Best Actor:
WINNER: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Director:
WINNER: Anora, Sean Baker
The Brutalist, Brady Corbet
A Complete Unknown, James Mangold
Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard
The Substance, Coralie Fargeat
Best Original Screenplay:
Winner: Mark Eydelshteyn
The Brutalist, Written by Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold
A Real Pain, Written by Jesse Eisenberg
The Substance, Written by Coralie Fargeat
September 5, Written by Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum; Co-Written by Alex David
Best Adapted Screenplay:
WINNER: Conclave, Screenplay by Peter Straughan
A Complete Unknown, Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks
Emilia Pérez, Screenplay by Jacques Audiard; In collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius and Nicolas Livecchi
Nickel Boys, Screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes
Sing Sing, Screenplay by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John “Divine G” Whitfield
Best Picture
WINNER: Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Congrats to all the winners!
As always, it was a wonderfully memorable night.