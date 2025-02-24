SAG Awards 2025: Jane Fonda Steals the Show as ‘Conclave,’ Demi Moore Win Big

Award season has entered its final stretch!
The 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards were handed out in LA on Sunday night, and as usual, the ceremony was a star-studded affair.
It’s an evening on which Hollywood’s biggest acting talents honor their own.
And if you’re one of the many film fans who will be filling out an Oscar ballot next Sunday, then you might want to pay close attention to last night’s undercard bout.
Most of the big headlines coming out of this year’s ceremony had to do with Jane Fonda’s fiery speech. The Hollywood legend received a lifetime achievement award, and she seized the opportunity to send a strong message about the current state of American politics.
Fonda explained that she’s “a big believer in unions,” a fitting remark on an evening honoring the world’s most attractive tradesmen’s guild.
So without further ado, here’s a rundown of the stars who won big at the 2025 SAGs. And you can bet that several of them will be taking the stage again at Sunday’s Academy Awards!
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Conclave – WINNER
A Complete Unknown
Anora
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown – WINNER
Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
Daniel Craig – Queer
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Demi Moore – The Substance – WINNER
Pamela Anderson – The Last Showgirl
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison – Anora
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain – WINNER
Jonathan Bailey – Wicked
Yura Borisov – Anora
Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez – WINNER
Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown
Jamie Lee Curtis – The Last Showgirl
Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson
Ariana Grande – Wicked
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
The Fall Guy – WINNER
Deadpool & Wolverine
Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
Wicked
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Shōgun – WINNER
Bridgerton
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Slow Horses
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun – WINNER
Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Anna Sawai – Shōgun – WINNER
Kathy Bates – Matlock
Nicola Coughlan – Bridgerton
Allison Janney – The Diplomat
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Only Murders in the Building – WINNER
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Shrinking
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building – WINNER
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside
Harrison Ford – Shrinking
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart – Hacks – WINNER
Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Colin Farrell – The Penguin – WINNER
Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline – Disclaimer
Andrew Scott – Ripley
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer – WINNER
Kathy Bates – The Great Lillian Hall
Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer
Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country
Lily Gladstone – Under the Bridge
Cristin Milioti – The Penguin