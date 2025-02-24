SAG Awards 2025: Jane Fonda Steals the Show as ‘Conclave,’ Demi Moore Win Big

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Award season has entered its final stretch!

The 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards were handed out in LA on Sunday night, and as usual, the ceremony was a star-studded affair.

It’s an evening on which Hollywood’s biggest acting talents honor their own.

And if you’re one of the many film fans who will be filling out an Oscar ballot next Sunday, then you might want to pay close attention to last night’s undercard bout.

Honoree Jane Fonda accepts the SAG Life Achievement Award onstage during the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Most of the big headlines coming out of this year’s ceremony had to do with Jane Fonda’s fiery speech. The Hollywood legend received a lifetime achievement award, and she seized the opportunity to send a strong message about the current state of American politics.

Fonda explained that she’s “a big believer in unions,” a fitting remark on an evening honoring the world’s most attractive tradesmen’s guild.

So without further ado, here’s a rundown of the stars who won big at the 2025 SAGs. And you can bet that several of them will be taking the stage again at Sunday’s Academy Awards!

The cast of “Conclave” actors Ralph Fiennes, Isabella Rossellini, Sergio Castellitto and John Lithgow pose in the press room with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture during the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, February 23, 2025. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Conclave – WINNER

A Complete Unknown

Anora

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown – WINNER

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

Daniel Craig – Queer

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Demi Moore – The Substance – WINNER

Pamela Anderson – The Last Showgirl

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison – Anora

Demi Moore poses in the press room with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for “The Substance” during the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, February 23, 2025. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain – WINNER

Jonathan Bailey – Wicked

Yura Borisov – Anora

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez – WINNER

Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown

Jamie Lee Curtis – The Last Showgirl

Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson

Ariana Grande – Wicked



Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

The Fall Guy – WINNER

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

Wicked

TimothÃ©e Chalamet, winner of the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role award for “A Complete Unknown,” poses in the press room during the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Shōgun – WINNER

Bridgerton

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Slow Horses

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun – WINNER

Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Anna Sawai – Shōgun – WINNER

Kathy Bates – Matlock

Nicola Coughlan – Bridgerton

Allison Janney – The Diplomat

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Only Murders in the Building – WINNER

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Shrinking

Selena Gomez, winner of Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for “Only Murders in the Building,” poses in the press room during the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building – WINNER

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside

Harrison Ford – Shrinking

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart – Hacks – WINNER

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Colin Farrell – The Penguin – WINNER

Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline – Disclaimer

Andrew Scott – Ripley

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer – WINNER

Kathy Bates – The Great Lillian Hall

Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country

Lily Gladstone – Under the Bridge

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin