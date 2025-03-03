Kourtney Kardashian Denies 15-Year Old Son Has a Love Child

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kourtney Kardashian has taken the unusual step of talking about one of her kids in public.

Why?

Because the Internet has taken the not-so-unusual step of circulating a sort of insane rumor — this one applying directly to one of the reality star’s children.

In case you haven’t heard, some folks on social media have been claiming that Kourtney’s 15-year-old son Mason Disick — whose dad is Scott Disick — had recently welcomed a child of his own, prompting the following response from an offended and irritated Kardashian.

“I rarely address rumors or conspiracies regarding myself or my family, but this is about my child and it feels wrong to let anyone think for a second that these lies are remotely true,” the Hulu personality wrote in a March 2 Instagram Story post.

“They are not. Mason does not have a child. These accounts that pretend to be him are definitely not. They are FAKE.”

As Kourtney notes here, there’s always a lot of chatter out there about her or her siblings… such as the idea that husband Travis Barker is in control of their marriage.

But this is her son here, you guys. The star has no real choice but to speak out.

“My son really values his privacy, and I am asking all media to please be respectful: he is a kid with feelings and a beautiful life ahead of him,” Kardashian added.

“Please stop spreading false narratives and spinning lies.

“And to all the other people making videos about my kids (who, by the way, are minors), please stop and leave them alone.”

The 45-year-old also shares Penelope Disick, 12, and Reign Disick, 10, with Scott, as well as 15-month-old son Rocky Barker with husband Travis Barker.

For the most part, Mason has pulled back from the public in recent years — for example, he is no longer appears on The Kardashians.

But the teenager has started to appear in family photos again and recently went public with his own Instagram account.

In May of last year, Mason launched this page and uploaded rare photos of himself looking quite grown up on the social media platform.

The 15-year received stunned and emotional reactions from his aunts Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian in the comments section as they responded to the aforementioned pictures.

“I can’t believe this is happening,” Khloé, while Kim chimed in as follows in reference to her nephew: “You’re really on Instagram.”

Mason is most definitely growing up.

“He’s starting to really like girls, and obviously girls like him,” Scott told Khloe on the January 8 episode of her Khloe in Wonder Land podcast.

“I just said, ‘You can do whatever you want, just don’t lie and don’t manipulate any girls. So if a girl tells you she wants to maybe do something with you and, like, hook up or whatever, if she knows that you’re not in a relationship with her, don’t tell her you are just to get something out of her.’”