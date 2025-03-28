Olivia Plath Accuses Ex-Husband of “Domestic Abuse and Violence”

Reading Time: 4 minutes

We appear to have another Welcome to Plathville scandal on our hands.

Amid reports that Isaac Plath beat up his own brother last month, Olivia Plath has now come out with some rather troubling allegations against her ex-husband.

The reality star jumped on Instagram this week and penned a lengthy message in which she took followers behind the scenes of her apparently terrible marriage to Ethan.

Ethan and Olivia Plath have ended their marriage. (TLC)

As part of this post, Olivia claimed that “behind closed doors,” she was subjected to abuse, as well as Ethan’s “extremely problematic behavior.”

She also said she was “very touched” by the outpouring of support from fans about two years after Olivia filed for divorce, and also very encouraged by those who said Olivia’s example gave them the ““courage to leave their situation.”

“I’ve shared a few surface level details here and there about what my relationship was really like but I haven’t gone into a ton of details because I’m still unpacking and finding terminology for what experienced,” Olivia wrote online, adding:

“I’m not sure how much of the past to share as it relates to the present/future.

“I want to be honest with myself and other women while also not living in that headspace so that I can heal and move on, I’m figuring out my NDA/legal parameters, etc.”

Olivia Plath and Ethan Plath were married for about 5 years before they split. (TLC)

This past September, Olivia alleged she had been groomed to marry Ethan.

She has long been critical of her former in-laws and their VERY conservative beliefs. But this marks the first time she has said anything of the following nature about Ethan.

In a follow-up video this week, Olivia revealed that, about a year before she decided to file for divorce, she questioned if she really was being abused, as she “didn’t have bruises,” and therefore didn’t have “evidence” that any abuse was happening.

But abuse can go beyond physical wounds.

“He threatened to shoot my friends — that he called out by name — that he thought were influencing me to be more liberal and open minded,” Olivia said in the video of her ex.

“The morning we broke up, he told me he was buying guns to ‘restore order’ [but] later told me he never bought guns, he just said that to scare me.”

Olivia went on to label these as forms of domestic violence and abuse.

Olivia Plath addresses the TLC camera. (TLC)

In October 2023, Ethan wrote this statement on Instagram:

“Olivia and I have parted ways. It just didn’t work between us, though Lord knows we both gave it all we had. It seemed we were constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life with different goals. I wish Olivia the best in the future ahead. I care for her deeply and always will.”

Now, however, Olivia is claiming that when she went to Minnesota to get her divorce papers signed… Ethan slammed a chair into a bar, a moment she said Welcome to Plathville viewers only saw “half of” on television.

According to Olivia, the series edited out the part of her and Ethan’s confrontation when Ethan allegedly verbally threatened her to “be very careful what you say.”

Olivia also accused her former spouse of NOT allowing her to leave their house during arguments, even going so far as to block her car in the driveway in some instances.

Ethan Plath reacts here to the realization that his marriage is over. (TLC)

Via this same video, Olivia mentioned an argument the two got into in Italy — during which Ethan was cursing her out and drinking heavily.

Olivia alleged that after removing herself from this scary situation, Ethan responded by taking the door off the hinges “angrily” and refusing to let her be alone in the room where she had gone.

“He left me stranded while traveling internationally with no cell service,” Olivia says.

“He would back me into corners, he would cuss me out, he would spit on my face and anytime I threatened to call the cops on that, he would say, ‘I didn’t hit you, you have nothing on me.’

“He also told me I would never find better and that everyone would treat me that way and I know for a fact that’s a lie…”

Olivia Plath never sounded very broken up about the end of her marriage. (TLC)

Olivia has seemingly moved on with a boyfriend. But these memories are seared into her brain.

In her video, Olivia encouraged other women who are in relationships and not being treated well to “know that there is better.”

“Even if you’re not with someone, you can treat yourself better than that,” she said.

“You deserve better than that. I know that the system is not built to support women and it lets women down all the time, but there’s support here.”

Ethan has not yet responded to these accusations in public.