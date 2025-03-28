Elisabeth Moss Welcomes First Child!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Elisabeth Moss had her baby!

Just a couple of months after confirming her pregnancy, the The Handmaid’s Tale actress has welcomed her very first child.

(Yes, there were already plenty of “method acting” jokes)

Moss isn’t sharing many details just yet. But, this week, spoke publicly about her baby.

Elisabeth Moss attends the screening of “The Handmaid’s Tale” during PaleyFest LA 2025 at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2025. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Elisabeth Moss is now a mom!

On Wednesday, March 26, Elisabeth Moss confirmed that she has welcomed her first child while speaking at 2025 PaleyFest LA.

According to People, Moss specifically brought this up because she had brought her baby to the set of The Handmaid’s Tale.

“I feel so fortunate to be able to do that,” she expressed. “That’s it. Period.”

Elisabeth Moss attends “The Handmaid’s Tale” Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 08, 2022. (Photo Credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Moss went on to acknowledge that “so many parents cannot” bring their babies with them to work.

“Any of us who had the privilege of being able to bring our kids or see our kids at work,” she continued.

Moss shared: “We would every single time be like, ‘Aren’t we lucky to get to do that?’”

Elisabeth Moss attends the Premiere of Universal Pictures’ “The Invisible Man” at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 24, 2020. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

She shared her pregnancy news back in January

Back in January of this year, the actress first revealed that she was pregnant.

There had been, as there so often is, some baby bump speculation.

She has not specified her baby’s precise date of birth, let alone a name or other details.

Moss similarly emphasized how “really lucky” she was in January, as the pregnancy had apparently been a relatively easy one.

Actress Elisabeth Moss attends Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 5 Finale Event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, on November 7, 2022. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Back in 2018, Moss spoke to Marie Claire UK about the idea of potentially becoming a mother.

“I like the idea of passing on what my mother passed on to me,” she said at the time.

“[Parenthood is] not for everybody, and I didn’t know if it was going to be for me, but lately, I think it is.”

By 2022, she expressed her full commitment to becoming a mother.

Elisabeth Moss attends “The Handmaid’s Tale” – Elisabeth Moss In Conversation With Josh Horowitz at 92NY on September 23, 2022. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

A lot of details remain private

In addition to other information that Moss has kept to herself, she has made no mention of the child’s paternity.

It has been about one decade since she was in a public relationship.

Between her controversial adherence to the Church of Scientology and the normal human desire for privacy, it’s understandable that she might want to keep some aspects of her personal life, well, personal.

One day, we’ll know more about Moss’ little baby. For now, we know that she has achieved her dream of motherhood.