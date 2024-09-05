Olivia Plath: I Was Pressured, GROOMED to Marry Ethan!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Olivia Plath is not holding back.

The long-time reality star shared a new TikTok video this week in which she took direct aim at her former in-laws, pushing back hard against some of the criticism she has received in the wake of her divorce from Ethan Plath.

Specifically, Olivia had harsh words for Ethan’s mom and dad.

Olivia Plath is featured here on an episode of her family’s reality show. (TLC)

“The audacity of his parents to be like, ‘Yeah, we just knew they weren’t gonna make it, like there was issues,’ bish, you were the one who carefully concocted and crafted that experience,” Olivia said in this footage.

“You’re the reason we didn’t know each other and by the way, you groomed me to marry your son and be in your family. So like, you fully chose me.”.

Yes, Olivia used the word grooming.

That’s a rather pointed and loaded term.

Olivia Plath never sounded very broken up about the end of her marriage. (TLC)

The Welcome to Plathville cast member went on to confess she had “no idea” who she was marrying or “what” she was marrying into, adding “I was like a kid” when she exchanged vows.

There is some background to all of this.

Olivia hasn’t gotten along with anyone in Ethan’s family for a very long time; they’ve believed that she tried to drag their loved one away from his relatives… and Ethan’s siblings even released a joint statement in August 22 that slammed the heck out of Olivia.

“We as a family are not going to sit back and watch as our family is driven apart,” they wrote at the time, not so subtly accusing Olivia of attempting to drive them apart.

Ethan Plath and Olivia Plath didn’t make it. The couple split after 5 years. (Instagram)

The Plath Family rose to fame in November 2019 upon premiere of their TLC reality program.

It chronicles Kim and Barry Plath‘s lives as parents of NINE kids — they share Ethan, Hosanna, Micah, Moriah, Lydia, Isaac, Amber, Cassia and Mercy — in rural Georgia.

The large brood, who used to be part of their own band, live remotely with strict rules. Including no television viewing nor drinking of soda.

Such strict guidelines caused a problem over the years for Olivia, as she typically encouraged Ethan to break free from his mom and dad and their controlling nature.

Olivia Plath addresses the TLC camera. (TLC)

Now, Plath — who has a boyfriend — says her fundamentalist Christian upbringing was a “cult,” expounding as follows:

“I grew up in a world where women were expected to live life asleep, and let everyone around them make decisions for them.

“I will take being awake every damn day.

“Good luck trying to put me asleep again. ‘Cause when you’re awake and actually realize what’s going on, you realize how so many people don’t have your best interest at heart, especially men.”

Ethan and Olivia Plath are interviewed here by TLC during an episode of Welcome to Plathville. (TLC)

Olivia and Ethan Plath announced their decision to split after five years of marriage in October 2023.

“Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Olivia wrote via Instagram at the time.

“I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself.

“Seven years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life.”