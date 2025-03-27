Isaac Plath Nearly “Beat” Brother to “Death,” Wedding Guest …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have an update one of the more bizarre stories to date in 2025.

As previously reported, Issac Plath got into a major brawl with his own brother last week, allegedly beating Micah Plath into a bloody pulp… at Lydia Plath’s wedding to Zac Wyse on February 22 no less.

Bonkers, right?

The news was broken this week on The Sarah Fraser Show, which explained that the fracas was NOT filmed by TLC because it took place after the ceremony and reception concluded.

According to Fraser’s report, Isaac broke his sibling’s nose and forced Micah to the hospital due to extensive facial wounds.

Now, with this story having gone quite viral, Micah Plath‘s ex-girlfriend, Veronica Peters, jumped into Reddit in order to delve further into the fight.

Veronica was present for the wedding festivies… and but not exactly for what transpired afterward, apparently.

“I was very much at the wedding,” Veronica wrote on this platform. “I left after the bride and groom left because I don’t drink and did not want to do hillbilly activities. That’s when Micah got beat up.”

As for what constitutes as hillbilly activities? Veronica said that Micah, Isaac and others “drank an ungodly amount [of alcohol] and shot guns.”

YIKES.

“The wedding looked like it was out of the Prohibition Era. Sneaking alcohol and taking breaks to fill cups,” Veronica added. “The rules change depending on who you are. It’s a fun system.”

It’s worth noting here that the Plaths are a very strict, religious and conservative family. Not many folks out there expected any family members to get involved in a drunken brawl.

While Peters did not confirm what prompted this physical altercation, she did state that it was an “aggressive drunk fist fight” and that Isaac’s actions were spurred by “alcohol and being an emotional teenager.”

To reiterate, Veronica was NOT a witness to what happened.

“I was asleep at my hotel by then… I called him almost 100 times when I woke up to see his location at a hospital in Florida,” Veronica wrote of how she learned about the fallout.

“I thought he could’ve been shot, or in a car accident. Never in my wildest dreams [did I think he was] nearly beat to death by a family member.”

Veronica emphasized that Micah did not press charges against Isaac, although she encouraged him to do so.

Veronica had been living with Micah until the two recently split, and doesn’t now sound like she’s a fan of the reality star at all.

“Getting rid of him was truly like getting rid of a parasite,” she wrote, adding that she’s afraid she will come into contact with Micah in the near future:

“I have him blocked- he keeps reaching out to my friends. I know he is in the local area and it honestly scares me.”

Previously, Veronica remarked on this crazy fight as follows:

“[Isaac] drunkenly rearranged his face. He nearly killed him. His nose was ripped off as well as the leather jacket he wore.”