Ryan Reynolds Parent-Shamed for Kid’s NSFW Line in ‘Deadpool & …

Ryan Reynolds is getting an earful from parent-shamers.

This time, it’s over a line that one of his very young children delivered in Deadpool & Wolverine last summer.

The line in question is crass. It is also, some say, “sexually explicit.”

There are real questions about whether this backlash is about Deadpool & Wolverine … or if it’s part of something else.

Was casting his kid in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ a bad parenting move?

Parent-shamers are coming after Ryan Reynolds over a line that Kidpool delivers in Deadpool & Wolverine.

As you may recall, towards the end of the film, a hoard of Deadpool variants from different timelines are on screen together. One of them is Kidpool.

Kidpool tells Deadpool (the main one — I refuse to pretend that the MCU is “Earth 616” because that is a comics continuity): “Hey, when I want your opinion, I’ll take Wolverine’s d–k out of your mouth.”

And it was almost even edgier. We learn from the script on Disney.com that Kidpool originally had a slightly different line.

“Hey! When we want your opinion, I’ll take my d–k out of your mouth!” the original script reads.

Perhaps the line was changed because of the palpable sexual tension between Deadpool & Wolverine‘s titular superheroes.

Or, perhaps, the line was changed because Deadpool and Kidpool’s actors are father and daughter.

‘That’s Kidpool. He’s the dirtiest’

As Nicepool says during the film: “That’s Kidpool. He’s the dirtiest.”

But in the latest edition of actors and characters not meshing, Inez Reynolds played Kidpool. Inez is Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s daughter, and was believed to have been 7 years old when this filmed.

Some children that age know and use crass anatomical terms. Others do not. Very few would say that kind of line — let alone for work, and almost never with a parent’s blessing.

Critics on Reddit are parent-shaming Ryan Reynolds — and, by extension, Blake Lively — for their daughter’s NSFW line in the film.

Some commenters pointed out that, with so much of what we hear in films being ADR, someone could easily have dubbed the line. Kidpool wears a mask, after all.

“She’s the same age as my kid,” penned one commenter.

“I couldn’t imagine ANYTHING that would 1. get me to do this to my kid (or any kid) or 2. would be okay with my husband having done it.”

Is the backlash real, or astroturfed?

An inside source spoke to Page Six about how, though certainly some reactions are authentic, the overall backlash nearly a year later might not be.

“Ryan talked about this months ago when the film came out and there was no negative reaction until a retaliation campaign was launched against him and Blake for Blake standing up against sexual harassment,” an inside source described.

“There are numerous other examples of actors having their own kids and young children saying outrageous and inappropriate things with no reaction other than laughs,” the insider added. That much is true.

We of course cannot confirm whether Justin Baldoni’s alleged smear campaign against Lively and Reynolds is behind this. But the timing of this discourse is, at the very least, worth noting.