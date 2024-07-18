Olivia Plath Boyfriend: Revealed on Instagram! Kinda! Sorta!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Welcome to Plathville?

More like… welcome to a brand new relationship for Olivia Plath!

Earlier this week, amid an Instagram Q&A, the long-time TLC personality confirmed that she is in her first relationship since splitting from husband Ethan.

Olivia Plath is featured here on an episode of her family’s reality show. (TLC)

Praising her unnamed lover as “best thing since (or before) sliced bread,” Plath told followers on July 16:

“He even shares his chicken tenders with me, which is a true sacrifice. I’ve had a public relationship and they come with unique challenges, so I’m keeping this one a little more quiet.”

Alongside this message, Olivia blocked out the face of her boyfriend.

But she noted that both she and this likely hunk are both into “making lots of memories and learning a lot along the way.”

Ethan and Olivia Plath are interviewed here by TLC during an episode of Welcome to Plathville. (TLC)

Olivia answered questions from fans amid the season 6 premiere of Welcome to Plathville, which aired months after she and Ethan announced they were ending their marriage.

“Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Olivia wrote in a rather cold statement she shared on October 27.

“I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself.

“7 years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life.”

Ethan and Olivia Plath delve into some of their relationship issues in this scene from their reality show. (TLC)

As for Ethan?

“When we first got married, we were pretty much on the same page. Political beliefs, religious beliefs and now we’re on opposite ends of the book,” Ethan explained during an October 2023 episode of his family reality series.

In a subsequent confessional, the reality star confessed that he felt he and Olivia had been “drifting apart on some fundamental stuff.”

It’s been no secret for years that the latter has been pushing the former to distance himself from his conservative family.

Olivia Plath and Ethan Plath are staring each other down in this scene from Welcome to Plathville. (TLC)

There’s been chatter that Olivia cheated on Ethan as well, but no evidence backs up this speculation.

Wrote Ethan on Instagram last fall:

“Olivia and I have parted ways. It just didn’t work between us, though Lord knows we both gave it all we had.

“It seemed we were constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life with different goals.

“I wish Olivia the best in her future ahead. I care for her deeply and always will.”