Odell Beckham Jr., Druski Named as Defendants In Diddy Lawsuit

Two more high-profile figures have been named as defendants in a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

A suit filed in the Northern District of California this week names NFL legend Odell Beckham Jr. and comedian Druski as Diddy’s codefendants.

An accuser named Ashley Parham also names singer Jaguar Wright in her filing.

Both Beckham and Druski have already issued statements denying the allegations.

Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on November 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)

In her amended complaint, Parham claims that she was drugged and sexually assaulted by the defendants in 2018.

She previously alleged that Diddy orchestrated the assault as an act of revenge after she made comments linking him to the murder of Tupac Shakur.

Druski — a popular content creator on several social media platforms — promptly took to X (formerly Twitter) to address the situation.

Druski denies allegations, makes strong argument in his favor

The comedian not only denied any involvement with Diddy’s alleged sex crimes, he also pointed out that he didn’t know the disgraced mogul — or any other famous person — at the time of the alleged assault on Parham.

“This allegation is a fabricated lie. I wasn’t a public figure in 2018,” he tweeted.

Druski attends 2024 PrizePicks World Championship at Pullman Yards on November 17, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for PrizePicks)

“I was broke, living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish,” the comedian said in a written statement.

Beckham promptly replied to the tweet with a comment in which he also professed his innocence.

“Boy I’ll tell u what. This world makes absolutely no sense. I am covered by God. He will prevail,” the wide receiver wrote.

“I kno who am I , I kno who u are, keep ur head. That name will be cleared. Shxts stupid,” Beckham continued.

Odell Beckham Jr arrives to attend the annual amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Cannes Gala at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d’Antibes, southern France, on the sidelines of the 76th Cannes Film Festival, on May 25, 2023. (Photo by STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Allegations against Diddy continue to pile up

For many, the situation recalled the recent allegations against Jay Z, another longtime associate of Diddy’s. That accuser eventually dropped her lawsuit.

Jay has since filed a countersuit.

With dozens of accusers and a host of pending lawsuits against Diddy, it stands to reason that some of the allegations will contain mentions of his many famous friends.

But Diddy was one of the music industry’s most famous figures for over 30 years. He knew just about everyone — and not everyone he was friends with is guilty by association.

Diddy is currently in prison awaiting a trial which is set to begin in May.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.