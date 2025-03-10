Tamra Judge: That’s It, I Quit The Real Housewives of Orange County!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tamra Judge is outta there, folks.

Once again.

With The Real Housewives of Orange County cast down in New Orleans this past week — based on photos and videos posted to social media — Judge announced via Instagram on Sunday that she was done with the franchise.

“It was a long run! When life gives you real problems this reality s–t doesn’t make sense. Peace out Im out,” she Judge penned on her Instagram Story late last night, as you can see below.

After a fan account posted a screenshot of Judge’s message and asked in the caption, “Is Tamra quitting??,” the reality star herself confirmed in the comments section, Yes!!!

So there you have it. No reading between the lines necessary here.

Shannon Beador, Heather Dubrow, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, Jennifer Pedranti, Katie Ginella and returning Friend Gretchen Rossi were all present for the aforementioned New Orleans trip, based on various snapshots and pieces of footage.

Judge left this same show RHOC back in 2020, insinuating at various points that she had been fired by executives.

The Bravo personality eventually returned to film Season 17 in 2022 and was expected to be part of new episodes going forward.

In this latest case, no one from the cable network has yet remarked on Judge’s apparent decision to walk away.

And Judge herself did not elaborate on the “real s–t” she was dealing with in her cryptic post.

HOWEVER, she has been supporting her close friend and podcast co-host, Teddi Mellencamp, amid the latter’s ongoing health issues, which have been well documented here on The Hollywood Gossip.

The 43-year old made sad headlines last month when she revealed doctors had found “multiple tumors” on her brain that had been growing for six months.

She then underwent a procedure that removed a handful of these tumors… only to later reveal that a new round had been discovered by doctors.

On March 6, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum used her Instagram profile and Stories page to break this unfortunate news to her fans and followers.

“I have 3 more tumors in my brain and 2 tumors on my lungs. These are all a direct result of my melanoma,” the 43-year old began an Instagram caption.

Over the past two years, Mellencamp has had 17 different spots of melanoma removed.

“The doctors are hopeful that these additional mutations will be removed via immunotherapy. That begins Tuesday at 11AM,” the star continued. “I am feeling positive and excited — that I will beat these tumors.”

