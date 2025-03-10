Hailey Bieber Denies Attacking Selena Gomez Engagement Pics Amidst Rumored One-Way Feud

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The rumored Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez feud has a new twist.

It is no secret that some have been critical of, or at least bewildered by, Selena’s romance with Benny Blanco.

Some have made fun of their cheesy moments and of a recent, somewhat unsettling photoshoot.

Was Hailey Bieber one of them? She says that she isn’t — and that the alleged photo that claims otherwise is a total fabrication.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend the 97th annual Oscars at Ovation Hollywood on March 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

When Selena Gomez and fiance Benny Blanco did their Interview Magazine photoshoot earlier this year, they knew that people would talk.

People always talk. Especially when you’re famous. And especially when some of your photos seem a bit … cursed. You don’t put your feet on somebody’s face on camera if you don’t anticipate a reaction of some kind.

In the wake of the photoshoot, a TikTok video roasted the series of photos. The TikTok creator, who admitted that she was “being a little shady” in the process, stated: “this is the WORST” about the somewhat cursed photoshoot.

That same TikTok denizen went on to share a new video, which you can see below. In this video, she alleges that Hailey Bieber “liked” the Selena Gomez video.

“I feel like this is definitive proof that when Hailey Bieber is like, ‘Oh, it’s all love. It’s all good, we have absolutely no beef. Everything is completely fine,’ she’s lying,” the TikToker claimed.

In her estimation, the rumored one-way feud between Hailey and Selena is “alive and well.”

Did Hailey Bieber really ‘like’ the shady video that roasted Selena Gomez?

On Sunday, March 9, Hailey Bieber told Page Six that she had not liked the video that criticized Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s photoshoot.

“This never happened,” her rep alleged in a statement.

Sometimes, people “like” social media posts by accident, or as a way to bookmark them. That is not what happened here, Bieber’s rep explained.

Hailey Bieber attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

“This entire story has been fabricated by a content creator,” Hailey Bieber’s rep said, accusing the TikTok user of faking the screenshot.

The rep went on to allege that the TikToker is merely “looking to capitalize off of an old, tired narrative.”

Some social media platforms make it very easy to determine who has given a “like” to a post. TikTok, among its many baffling flaws, only allows the video creator to see all of the likes. Which, among other issues, allows for people to make claims that others may dispute.

Singer and actress Selena Gomez attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 2, 2025. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The feud rumors persist, whether or not the feud actually does

Whatever did or did not happen on TikTok, the rumored one-way feud between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez has worn thin.

In fact, at least one report alleged that Selena avoided Hailey at at the Oscars because she worried that any photo of the two of them might spawn a “story.” As it turned out, avoiding her created its own story.

Selena doesn’t want people to be mean to Hailey. How she feels about what some have characterized as Hailey single-white-femaling her is, frankly, her business. They’re both grown women with their own lives. It is unlikely that Selena lives rent-free in Hailey’s mind in the way that this alleged feud does in the minds of content creators.