Tina Knowles Denies 'Liking' Post About Jay Z Rape Allegations, Claims She Was Hacked

Tina Knowles is clearing the air after her followers spotted some very surprising activity on her Instagram account.

As you’ve likely heard by now, Tina’s son-in-law, Jay Z, has been accused of raping a 13-year-old girl.

In a lawsuit filed over the weekend, the anonymous plaintiff claims that she was sexually assaulted by Jay, Diddy, and an unnamed female celebrity at a party that followed the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.

Tina Knowles arrives for The Paley Center for Media gala honoring actor and director Tyler Perry, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on December 4, 2024. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

Jay Z Attempts to Rescue Reputation

On Monday, Jay, Tina, and Beyonce supported Blue Ivy at the premiere of The Lion King: Mufasa, in which she and Bey both voice characters.

The move came as a surprise to many fans, as the Carters generally avoid red carpets.

But Jay might have been feeling the need for some positive press amid this week’s allegations. And Tina might have felt the need to prove to the public that she still supports her son.

Tina’s Alleged Instagram Shade

Earlier this week, Instagram users noted that Tina’s account “liked” a post about Jay being accused of rape.

The post in question linked to an ABC7 Chicago article describing the suit, in which Jay and Diddy, who is currently behind bars awaiting trial, are accused of rape.

Tina has since denied that she “liked” the post, claiming instead that she was hacked.

“As you all know I do not play about my family. So if you see something uncharacteristic of me. Just know that it is not me!” Tina wrote on Instagram, according to OK! magazine.

The Knowles and Carter families have mostly remained quiet in the wake of the allegations.

But shortly after news of the lawsuit went public, Jay issued a statement in which he denied any wrongdoing.

Jay Issues a Statement

“My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people,” the statement read.

“I mourn yet another loss of innocence.”

The hip hop legend has vowed to fight the allegations against him and work to restore his good name.

Fans are divided on Jay’s decision to attend last night’s red carpet, with some praising the display of family unity and others accusing the rapper of spoiling his daughter’s big night.

Whatever the reasoning behind the decision, there are likely some tough months ahead for the Carter family.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.