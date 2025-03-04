Jay Z Rape Accuser Claims Hip Hop Legend Tried to Bully Her Into Silence

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In December of last year, an unidentified woman filed a lawsuit in which she claimed that she had been raped by rappers Jay Z and Diddy in 2000.

The accuser stated in her filing that she was just 13 years old at the time of the alleged attack.

That lawsuit was later dropped, and it looked as though the matter had come to a close.

Earlier this week, however, Jay re-opened it when he filed a countersuit against his accuser.

Fat Joe, Jay-Z and Sean Combs attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for DJ Khaled on April 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Jay Z fires new shot in legal battle against rape accuser

Jay’s lawsuit alleges that the accuser herself has admitted that the allegations are false.

“Mr. Carter does not commence this action lightly,” his lawyers wrote in a complaint filed in Alabama federal court and obtained by Billboard. “But the extortion and abuse of Mr. Carter by Doe and her lawyers must stop.”

The filing goes on to allege that the accuser sought to “assassinate the impeccable and lifetime-earned character of Shawn Corey Carter” in an effort to score a payday.

Jay’s motivations for filing the lawsuit are probably not financial. After all, he’s a billionaire, and the woman he’s suing almost certainly is not.

JAY-Z attends the 40/40 Club Pop-Up – Fanatics Fest at Jacob Javitz Center on August 18, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

No, he’s most likely seeking to undo any reputational damage he may have suffered as a result of the lawsuit.

“Defendants devised and executed their plan to accuse Mr. Carter of sexual assault and used national news and media outlets to disseminate the fabricated accusations to millions despite the falsity of the accusation,” his lawyers wrote in Monday’s filing.

“Defendants’ actions were willful and purposeful in order to maximize the reputational harm to Mr. Carter and induce Mr. Carter to pay them.”

But that could wind up backfiring, as the accuser is now alleging that Jay has tried to intimidate her into silence.

Jay-Z attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Sony Pictures’ “The Book Of Clarence” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on January 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Jay Z accuser fires back in response to his lawsuit

In court documents obtained by TMZ, the accuser alleges that Jay attempted to bully her into changing his story on at least one occasion.

She claims she was recently “approached outside her home and cornered” by two men who claimed to be investigators working for Jay’s lawyers.

The accuser says the men tried to get her to sign an affidavit claiming that the rape allegations were false. she refused.

She also says the men tried to get her to state that her attorney, Tony Buzbee, sought her out as a client and bribed her to make the allegations.

Rapper Jay-Z is seen prior to a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Buzbee has not issued a public statement about the documents obtained by TMZ.

He has, however, strongly rebuked the claims made in Jay’s lawsuit.

“This case is baloney and has no legal merit. Shawn Carter’s investigators have repeatedly harassed, threatened and harangued this poor woman for weeks trying to intimidate her and make her recant her story. She won’t,” he wrote in court documents.

“Instead she has stated repeatedly she stands by her claims. These same group of investigators have been caught on tape offering to pay people to sue me and my firm. This is just another attempt to intimidate and bully this poor woman that we will deal with in due course.”

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.