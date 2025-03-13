Meghan Markle Launches New Podcast About Female Entrepreneurs, Immediately Gets Roasted …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meghan Markle is in the midst of a comeback.

After a string of disappointing projects, Meghan’s new Netflix series has been renewed for a second season (albeit amid mostly negative reviews).

Obviously choosing to strike while the iron is hot, the Duchess of Sussex has wasted no time in announcing her next project.

Yes, Meghan revealed on Instagram today that she intends to launch a new podcast in the very near future.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends The Paley Center for Media hosts Paley Honors Fall Gala honoring Tyler Perry at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on December 04, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Meghan’s new podcast is all about her business journey

Meghan says she’s learned an awful lot about entrepreneurship in recent years, and it seems that she’s eager to share her findings with her army of devoted fans.

“I’m so excited to share with you something else I’ve been working on: Confessions of a Female Founder, my new podcast with @lemonadamedia!” the duchess shared on Thursday.

“I’ve been having candid conversations with amazing women who have turned dreams into realities, and scaled small ideas into massively successful businesses,” she continued.

“They’re opening up, sharing their tips, tricks (and tumbles), and letting me pick their brains as I build out my own business, As ever. It has been absolutely eye-opening, inspiring…and fun! (Because what’s the point if we can’t have some fun on this wild adventure?)”

The new project comes one year after Meghan’s first podcast was canceled by Spotify after just one season.

In addition to her media projects, Meghan is in the process of launching her own lifestyle brand.

Originally called American Riviera Orchard, the company was rebranded “As Ever” following trademark difficulties.

It’s too soon to say what will become of Meghan’s latest venture. But some observers think she should probably wait to launch a business podcast until after she finds some success as a businesswoman.

Meghan’s latest announcement draws backlash

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, founder and patron of the Invictus Games Foundation and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, deliver remarks at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 Nation Home Welcome Reception on February 10th, 2025. in Whistler, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images for Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025)

“Cackling. It never stops,” journalist Bari Weiss tweeted in response to Meghan’s podcast news. The remark yielded a lengthy thread of snarky commentary from Weiss’ followers.

“You know this would be a billion-dollar idea if she simply added the word ‘failed’ to the title,” wrote one commenter.

“I’m so confused as to what this lady ever even accomplished,” another added.

“Leaving the royal family was one of the biggest unforced errors someone that famous and politically influencial has made,” a third chimed in.

“They could have enjoyed a high-income life and public affection that they now desperately want with zero effort.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2024 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck Top Floor Of The West Lot on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Meghan’s take

Speaking with People magazine, Meghan made the case that her setbacks are the very things that qualify her to host a podcast on the topic of entrepreneurship.

“There are tons of twists and turns — even with the name,” she said of the trademark issues she endured. “I was figuring it out in real time.”

“I appreciate everyone who was supporting and gave me the grace to make mistakes and figure it out — and also to be forgiving with myself through that. It’s a learning curve.”

Yes, Meghan might have yet to establish herself as the next Martha Stewart.

But there’s obviously ongoing interest in her life and personality — and what more does a podcast host need in order to be successful?